Tech Giants Dominate Rankings of Asia’s Most Valuable Companies
(MENAFN) Technology firms have claimed the top four positions among the most valuable companies in Asia this year, as the industry continues to adapt to ongoing trade disputes and tariff-induced instability heading into the final quarter of 2025.
Leading the regional rankings is the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which maintains its stronghold with a market worth of $1.4 trillion.
Since January, it has positioned itself as the 10th most valuable firm globally.
Following closely is the Chinese technology powerhouse Tencent, valued at $771.7 billion. It stands as China's most highly valued enterprise and ranks 15th worldwide.
In third place across Asia is the e-commerce behemoth Alibaba, with a valuation of $428.9 billion.
South Korea’s tech titan Samsung secures the fourth position, boasting a market capitalization of $388.87 billion.
The remainder of the top 10 list is primarily composed of financial and manufacturing entities.
The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) holds fifth place, trailed by the Agricultural Bank of China, which is valued at $319.6 billion.
In seventh place sits Chinese battery manufacturer CATL, with a market cap of $259.8 billion, slightly ahead of Japanese automotive leader Toyota, valued at $258.2 billion.
Chinese liquor giant Kweichow Moutai occupies the ninth position with a valuation of $254 billion, and the China Construction Bank completes the list at $252.8 billion.
Among these corporate giants, Alibaba has delivered the most robust performance in 2025, with its stock price soaring 114.8%.
This growth has been driven by the unveiling of its open-source artificial intelligence framework, "Qwen3," and its commanding 53% influence within the Hang Seng Index as of September.
Meanwhile, Tencent recorded a 59% increase in share value, fueled by advancements in 5G technology, artificial intelligence projects, and the debut of a new palm-scan-based payment solution.
