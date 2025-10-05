403
Qatar PM Meets Syrian FM To Review Latest Syria Developments
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman met Sunday with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani to discuss the latest developments in Syria.
The meeting in Doha reviewed bilateral cooperation, ways to support and develop it, and issues of common concern, the Foreign Ministry said in a press release.
Sheikh Mohammad reaffirmed Qatar's support for Syria's unity, sovereignty and independence, and for the Syrian people's aspirations to live in dignity and build a state of institutions and law.
He also affirmed Qatar's support for efforts toward reconstruction, rebuilding and stability in Syria. (end)
