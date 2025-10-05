Nework Launches Prime Day Discounts On Newboard E Series

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shoppers can save up to 20% on leading interactive smartboards for school, business, or personal use

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From classrooms to meeting rooms, Nework's NewBoard E Series is helping people collaborate more effectively, and now it's available at up to 20% off during Prime Day.

For a limited time, between September 20 and October 8, businesses, schools, and households can receive up to a 20% discount on the premier digital whiteboard from Nework, saving up to $500 per unit, without requiring a coupon code. The current Prime Day deal supports Nework's ongoing commitment to making advanced audiovisual solutions, such as the NewBoard E Series, more accessible to customers nationwide.

A Versatile Smart Board Designed for Flexible Use









The worldwide use of interactive whiteboards is growing in popularity due to the versatility of products like the NewBoard E Series, which benefits a broad range of consumers. That is why the global market for such devices is expected to double by 2030 as adoption and integration of collaborative technologies grow. Today's users need tools that can adapt to a variety of goals.

In education, the NewBoard E Series ensures teachers can deliver engaging lessons and encourage greater student participation. Students benefit from an intuitive user interface that blends digital content with traditional core subjects, making learning more accessible in various settings, including in-person, remote, and hybrid classrooms.

In business, companies can use the NewBoard E Series to streamline strategy sessions or improve staff skills through interactive training workshops. A local café can update its menu in real time just as easily as a manufacturing firm can map out complex supply chains, all with the touch of the whiteboard's surface.

At home, private users benefit from the NewBoard E Series as a versatile mix of entertainment, communication, and a workstation. Homeschoolers gain a valuable learning hub that opens education beyond home walls, while remote workers have a practical tool to work from home or build a new business from the comfort of the living room.

What makes the NewBoard E Series an attractive, easy-to-use tool is its core features.



NewBoard E Series is Google EDLA certified with Android 14 OS; users can access thousands of educational and productivity apps from the Google Play Store.

An AI Octa-Core processor with 8 GB of RAM for fast app loading and low lag performance.

Smart touch recognition using a pen, finger, or palm input with near-zero latency to encourage natural writing and sketching.

Vivid display with 85% NTSC color gamut and 450 nits brightness for clear presentation even in brighter spaces.

Active screen sharing and controls, allowing users to cast from up to 16 devices (with or without floating shortcut controls).

Full-function USB-C and multiple I/O ports to ensure entertainment, gaming, and other connectivity with external devices.

Dual 20-W front-facing Hi-Fi speakers, designed to enhance the audio experience for students, family members, or conference attendees, providing greater clarity. Eco-friendly operations that consume 15% less power than previous models, requiring less than 0.5 W when in standby mode.

The features of the NewBoard E Series ensure a broader usable product for educators, students, business owners, entrepreneurs, remote workers, and private individuals.

Practical Use in a Digital World





What gives the NewBoard E Series real value, especially with the announced Prime Day discount, isn't all the technical features, but the flexibility. Using a smart board for classroom applications ensures teachers can explain a complex math equation in real-time. Students can share notes, use QR codes, and ask questions that are directly resolved in the digital space.

Business leaders also rely on this technology. Conference rooms are transformed into hybrid work areas, reducing travel expenses and improving remote employee engagement by providing an interactive space for greater participation and communication. Families can stream movies at night, develop work presentations during the day, and get all the latest weather and news updates while enjoying a morning coffee.

Ensuring Accessibility Without the Massive Price Tag

The announcement of the Nework's Prime Day savings for the NewBoard E Series couldn't come at a better time. Digital whiteboards are gaining popularity across all industries. Nework's strategic announcement meets these trends by merging high-performance hardware with leading, user-friendly software that improves collaboration and communication.

Unlike typical promotions that require complex coupon codes or deciphering the fine print of various rebate programs, Nework automatically applies a discount of up to 20% at checkout. A school can order a unit for a pilot program, or a local business can invest in multiple whiteboards, all with scalable savings. For educators and companies operating with tight budgets, having a straightforward savings deal makes things easier.

Nework is launching a special Prime Day discount, offering 15% off when purchasing one unit and 20% off for two units or more-saving up to $500 per smart board.

Bringing Powerful Interactive Tools into Schools, Offices, and Homes

The limited-time offer for Nework's Prime Day deal is available until October 8, 2025. Customers interested in maximizing savings while boosting tech tools and energy efficiency should explore the NewBoard E line of products by visiting .

With so much business, education, and home entertainment existing in the digital space, having a user-friendly interactive whiteboard makes sense, especially when there is a significant financial advantage to shopping during the Prime Day deal from Nework.

About Nework: Nework is a leading provider of audiovisual presentation and collaborative products. Headquartered in California, its portfolio encompasses everything from cutting-edge interactive displays to cameras, smartphones, rolling TVs, and accessories. Nework is considered a premier provider of supportive technology that makes presentations, collaboration, hybrid communication, and education more efficient and engaging. To learn more, visit Nework online at or at the following social accounts:



Facebook:

LinkedIn:

X (Twitter):

Instagram: YouTube: @Nework-us

