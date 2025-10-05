Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Euroskeptic Right-Wing Leader Poised to Become Czech Premier

2025-10-05 07:59:29
(MENAFN) A right-leaning Euroskeptic candidate appears likely to assume the role of the next prime minister of the Czech Republic, according to recent pre-election surveys.

Agribusiness magnate Andrej Babis, often referred to as the "Czech Trump" by Western media, is anticipated to secure roughly 30% of the vote share, outperforming the current pro-EU ruling alliance, Spolu (Together), by approximately 9%.

The two-day voting period concluded on Saturday afternoon, with initial results indicating that a Euroskeptic figure who opposes continued financial support to Ukraine will likely form the new government.

Czech President and former NATO general Petr Pavel has warned that he will refuse to endorse any potential cabinet members he considers to be anti-EU or anti-NATO.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala entered the election with historically low approval ratings, the worst for any Czech administration in over a decade, due in part to public dissatisfaction with austerity policies and corruption controversies within the government.

Polls indicate that no single party is expected to achieve a clear majority, meaning the leading party will probably need to either form a coalition or operate a minority government.

Babis, who co-founded the Patriots for Europe faction in the European Parliament alongside Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has pledged to reduce aid to Ukraine if reinstated in office, contrasting with Fiala’s firm support for Kyiv since the escalation of the conflict in 2022.

