403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
African Development Bank and JGC Corporation sign agreement to advance use of sustainable aviation fuel and Africa’s green aviation agenda
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast, October 4, 2025/ -- The African Development Bank () and JGC Corporation, a leading Japanese engineering company, have signed an agreement to explore cooperation in the development of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF)in Africa.
The two parties signed a Letter of Intent to this effect on the sidelines of the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9) in Yokohama, which concluded last month. Sustainable aviation fuel is a term for any jet fuel made from renewable sourc–s – like plant oils, waste materials, and even captured ca–bon – which are designed to reduce the environmental impact of air travel.
African Development Bank Vice President for Private Sector, Infrastructure & Industrialization, Solomon Quaynor, and Mr. Shoji Yamada, Representative Director and President, JGC Corporation signed the agreement in Yokohama on 21 August.
The Letter of Intent establishes a framework for cooperation between the two institutions to jointly promote development, information and knowledge sharing, and to explore co-financing opportunities for sustainable aviation fuel and other green aviation solutions in Africa.
The production and adoption of SAF in Africa is consistent with t’e Bank’s sustainable transport and mobility and energy transition strategy. The cooperation with JGC will include undertaking of demand and feasibility studies for production and adoption of Japanese technology to Africa in this regard.
Under the agreement, the African Development Bank will facilitate coordination and dialogue with public sector aviation stakeholders, identify potential project pipelines, and explore possible financing options, including feasibility study support and promoting global partnership around the concept in Africa, as well as debt/equity financing.
JGC Corporation will conduct demand studies for SAF in African markets, perform technical feasibility assessments, evaluate deployment opportunities tailored to local resources and infrastructure, and harness and facilitate Japanese technology adoption to Africa in this regard.
Quaynor commented:““Adopting Sustainable Aviation Fuel in Africa is a crucial component of the journey to cutting the contin’nt’s carbon dioxide emissions. Moreover, it should boost the competitiveness of the sector over time. This partnership with JGC will help unlock new opportunities for green aviation and position Africa as a pacesetter in the se”tor.”
Mr. Shoji Yamada, President, JGC Corporation “oted: “We are proud to collaborate with the African Development Bank in advancing Sustainable Aviation Fuel in Africa. By leveraging our experience in plant engineering and sustainable energy, we aim to contribute ’o Africa’s decarbonization efforts while fostering local economic growth and ”nnovation.”
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Development Bank Group (AfDB).
The two parties signed a Letter of Intent to this effect on the sidelines of the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9) in Yokohama, which concluded last month. Sustainable aviation fuel is a term for any jet fuel made from renewable sourc–s – like plant oils, waste materials, and even captured ca–bon – which are designed to reduce the environmental impact of air travel.
African Development Bank Vice President for Private Sector, Infrastructure & Industrialization, Solomon Quaynor, and Mr. Shoji Yamada, Representative Director and President, JGC Corporation signed the agreement in Yokohama on 21 August.
The Letter of Intent establishes a framework for cooperation between the two institutions to jointly promote development, information and knowledge sharing, and to explore co-financing opportunities for sustainable aviation fuel and other green aviation solutions in Africa.
The production and adoption of SAF in Africa is consistent with t’e Bank’s sustainable transport and mobility and energy transition strategy. The cooperation with JGC will include undertaking of demand and feasibility studies for production and adoption of Japanese technology to Africa in this regard.
Under the agreement, the African Development Bank will facilitate coordination and dialogue with public sector aviation stakeholders, identify potential project pipelines, and explore possible financing options, including feasibility study support and promoting global partnership around the concept in Africa, as well as debt/equity financing.
JGC Corporation will conduct demand studies for SAF in African markets, perform technical feasibility assessments, evaluate deployment opportunities tailored to local resources and infrastructure, and harness and facilitate Japanese technology adoption to Africa in this regard.
Quaynor commented:““Adopting Sustainable Aviation Fuel in Africa is a crucial component of the journey to cutting the contin’nt’s carbon dioxide emissions. Moreover, it should boost the competitiveness of the sector over time. This partnership with JGC will help unlock new opportunities for green aviation and position Africa as a pacesetter in the se”tor.”
Mr. Shoji Yamada, President, JGC Corporation “oted: “We are proud to collaborate with the African Development Bank in advancing Sustainable Aviation Fuel in Africa. By leveraging our experience in plant engineering and sustainable energy, we aim to contribute ’o Africa’s decarbonization efforts while fostering local economic growth and ”nnovation.”
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Development Bank Group (AfDB).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment