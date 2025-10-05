Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jordan Underwater Photography Team Heads To Spain For World Championship


Aqaba, Oct. 5 (Petra) – The Jordanian national underwater photography team departed Sunday for Spain to compete in the 2025 CMAS World Championship Underwater Photo and Video, taking place from October 6 to 11. The team is represented by Yazan Alsaad and Omar Momani.
Royal Jordanian Marine Sports Federation President Ramzi Kabariti, along with members of the federation's board and the technical committee for underwater photography, bid farewell to the delegation, expressing full support and wishing the team success in achieving honorable results.
The championship is one of the world's premier underwater photography events, featuring fierce competition among elite professional photographers. The Jordanian team aims to secure top rankings and raise Jordan's flag high in this global arena.

