403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jordan Underwater Photography Team Heads To Spain For World Championship
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Aqaba, Oct. 5 (Petra) – The Jordanian national underwater photography team departed Sunday for Spain to compete in the 2025 CMAS World Championship Underwater Photo and Video, taking place from October 6 to 11. The team is represented by Yazan Alsaad and Omar Momani.
Royal Jordanian Marine Sports Federation President Ramzi Kabariti, along with members of the federation's board and the technical committee for underwater photography, bid farewell to the delegation, expressing full support and wishing the team success in achieving honorable results.
The championship is one of the world's premier underwater photography events, featuring fierce competition among elite professional photographers. The Jordanian team aims to secure top rankings and raise Jordan's flag high in this global arena.
Aqaba, Oct. 5 (Petra) – The Jordanian national underwater photography team departed Sunday for Spain to compete in the 2025 CMAS World Championship Underwater Photo and Video, taking place from October 6 to 11. The team is represented by Yazan Alsaad and Omar Momani.
Royal Jordanian Marine Sports Federation President Ramzi Kabariti, along with members of the federation's board and the technical committee for underwater photography, bid farewell to the delegation, expressing full support and wishing the team success in achieving honorable results.
The championship is one of the world's premier underwater photography events, featuring fierce competition among elite professional photographers. The Jordanian team aims to secure top rankings and raise Jordan's flag high in this global arena.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment