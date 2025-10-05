MOG Digitech (01942.HK) Makes Exclusive Strategic Investment In Luckyins Technology (Hong Kong), Collaborating To Shape New Insurtech Landscape

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONG KONG, Oct. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOG Digitech Holdings Limited (01942) announced the completion of a strategic investment in Luckyins Technology (HongKong) Co., Limited, an emerging force in Hong Kong's insurtech sector. This move marks another significant step for MOG Digitech in driving the digital transformation of the insurance industry and advancing its ongoing strategic layout in Web3 insurance.

Luckyins Technology (HongKong) Co., Limited is a tech enterprise focused on optimizing insurance business processes through AI technology, offering modular solutions that cover insurance sales, operations, finance, and after-sales management. Concurrently, the company also serves as a technical service provider utilizing blockchain technology to deliver digital payment solutions for the insurance industry. MOG Digitech Holdings Limited is a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and an innovative solution provider for the insurance industry based on digital technology applications, possessing leading capabilities particularly in empowering the insurance sector with digital currency.

This strategic investment not only reflects market recognition of Luckyins Technology (HongKong)'s technical capabilities but also demonstrates MOG Digitech's forward-looking vision and resource integration prowess in building an insurtech ecosystem. Notably, MOG Digitech has been particularly active recently: in July, it led and co-invested with BAI Capital and GSR Ventures in "KUN," Asia's leading trusted stablecoin payment platform; in August, it successfully executed Asia's first stablecoin insurance commission payment. Besides, it acquired WLFI fund interests that month, completing a strategic investment in NASDAQ-listed ALT5 Sigma Corporation; in September, it entered into a comprehensive strategic collaboration with King Sun Life Insurance under King Sun Group to jointly develop digital and intelligent insurance business globally. This series of initiatives underscores MOG Digitech's active construction of a new insurtech ecosystem centered on artificial intelligence, digital technology, and digital currency.

The insurance industry has long faced systemic challenges such as cumbersome processes, opaque services, and low settlement efficiency. MOG Digitech's investment in Luckyins Technology (HongKong) signifies a joint commitment to reconstructing the entire insurance service process through AI systems and leveraging blockchain technology to address industry pain points, thereby enhancing operational and settlement efficiency, as well as user experience. MOG Digitech stated: "We are optimistic about Luckyins Technology (HongKong)'s ability to deeply integrate insurance industry experience with innovative technologies and its capability to accelerate the interconnection of core business systems between Hong Kong insurers and brokerage firms. It further empowers the insurance industry to reduce costs and increase efficiency in transaction, payment, reconciliation, and settlement processes. This investment aligns highly with our strategy to steer insurance services towards greater efficiency, transparency, and inclusivity. MOG Digitech will continue to leverage its strengths in the digital technology domain to assist partners in achieving business upgrades and jointly shape the new insurtech landscape."

It is reported that the funds raised in this financing round will be primarily used in two key directions: first, to advance the construction of the Luckyins Technology's global digital platform, utilizing AI and blockchain technology to expand insurance services in the Web3 era; second, for market expansion, deepening presence in the Hong Kong market while gradually laying out plans for Macau, Taiwan, and Southeast Asia.





With the strategic support of MOG Digitech, Luckyins Technology (HongKong) is expected to accelerate its technology implementation and market expansion. Simultaneously, MOG Digitech, through this investment, further extends its influence within the insurtech field, consolidating its leading position in empowering the insurance industry through digital technology.

Contact Person: Eric CHEN

Email: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

