JSSREC Hosts Lecture On Jordan's Path To Food Security

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 5 (Petra) -- Under the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II, Jordan has taken early, strategic steps to safeguard its food security against the ripple effects of global crises, actions that have proven vital in maintaining supply chains, boosting resilience, and ensuring long-term stability across the agricultural and economic sectors.Speaking at a lecture titled "Jordan's Journey Toward Food Security and Sustainable Food Systems", hosted by the Jordan Society for Scientific Research, Entrepreneurship, and Creativity (JSSREC), Dr. Nada Frihat, Nada Frihat, Director of the Secretariat of the Higher Council for Food Security, outlined the country's evolving strategy to transform its food systems into more sustainable, inclusive, and efficient models.A cornerstone of this transformation, she said, has been the establishment of the Higher Council for Food Security, led by the Prime Minister and comprised of key public and private stakeholders. The council ensures broad participation in shaping national food policies and fosters alignment with global food resilience goals.Frihat explained that Jordan's roadmap, embedded within the National Food Security Strategy (2021–2030), is closely tied to the Economic Modernization Vision 2033 and the National Sustainable Agriculture Plan (2022–2025). The integration of these frameworks reflects a unified approach that connects food policy, economic growth, and environmental sustainability.Among the key achievements: the development of a national food security database with 33 core indicators (in cooperation with the World Food Programme (WFP) ), and progress toward launching an early warning system and a monitoring and evaluation platform.Additionally, Jordan is laying the groundwork for a Regional Food Security Observatory with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) support, a move set to position the Kingdom as a regional leader in food data analytics and forecasting.Jordan has also taken concrete actions on the ground: enhancing food legislation, easing the flow of agricultural goods, and expanding access to affordable financing for smallholder farmers, rural women, and youth. The Agricultural Credit Corporation's portfolio was increased to $125 million to support these efforts.Public-private collaboration has been another key driver. Twenty agreements have been signed with private sector players to build agro-industrial infrastructure, improve value chains, and support inclusive rural development.Environmental responsibility is also high on the agenda. The launch of the "No to Food Waste" initiative, a partnership with WFP, FAO, and civil society, aims to cut food loss and waste by 20% by 2027.Meanwhile, Jordan became the first Arab country to pilot the "Food Systems and Climate Action Convergence" initiative, building a comprehensive roadmap that unites food and climate policies under one vision.Frihat underscored that these collective efforts signal a deep national commitment not only to food security but to climate resilience, inclusive growth, and sustainable innovation.