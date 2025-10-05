October IPO Bonanza: Tata Capital, LG Electronics Lead

This October, the stock market offers huge opportunities for investors with IPOs from big companies like Tata Capital and LG Electronics.

LG's IPO is open Oct 7-9, an Rs 11,607 crore OFS. Other IPOs include Rubicon Research (Pharma), Anantham Highways Trust (Infra), and SME Mittal Sections.

Next week, 29 companies will be listed, including Pace Digitek, Suba Hotels, and Zelio E-Mobility. This October week offers more chances for investors to succeed.