Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
October IPO Bonanza: Tata Capital, LG Electronics Lead


2025-10-05 05:00:50
This October, the stock market offers huge opportunities for investors with IPOs from big companies like Tata Capital and LG Electronics.

This October, investors have a great chance to earn with many IPOs opening. Key ones to watch are Tata Capital and LG Electronics, launching in the week of October 7.

LG's IPO is open Oct 7-9, an Rs 11,607 crore OFS. Other IPOs include Rubicon Research (Pharma), Anantham Highways Trust (Infra), and SME Mittal Sections.

Next week, 29 companies will be listed, including Pace Digitek, Suba Hotels, and Zelio E-Mobility. This October week offers more chances for investors to succeed.

