10 Key Cryptocurrency Developments (September 29October 5, 2025)
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bitcoin set a new all-time high above $125,000 as spot ETF demand surged, capping a strong week for crypto markets.
The advance was broad but led by bitcoin, with supportive macro sentiment and robust U.S. fund inflows reinforcing the move.
On the policy front, regulators stepped up coordination and scrutiny. U.S. market watchdogs held a joint roundtable on crypto rules.
Europe's systemic-risk board warned about cross-border stablecoins, and the Bank of England outlined“money-like” prudential treatment for widely used payment tokens.
In the UK, retail access to regulated crypto ETPs progressed, even as listing logistics introduced short delays.
Market infrastructure matured further. CME detailed plans for around-the-clock crypto derivatives trading from 2026, while Ethereum's next upgrade cleared an initial test milestone.
Adoption also crept forward in Asia, where stablecoin spending expanded at point-of-sale under local rules.
In the U.S., the government shutdown constrained some SEC operations, likely slowing parts of the review pipeline.
1. Bitcoin breaks a new all-time high above $125,000 (Oct 5)
Event: BTC spiked past $125k on Sunday, topping August's record amid strong ETF inflows and supportive macro sentiment.
Summary: The fresh ATH re-centered the week's narrative on persistent, institutional demand.
2. U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs log one of their best weeks; about $985m in a single day (Sep 29–Oct 3)
Event: Trackers showed a five-day streak of net inflows, including roughly $985m on Fri, Oct 3, and multi-billion totals for the week.
Summary: Robust ETF demand underpinned BTC's breakout and broader risk appetite.
3. SEC and CFTC hold joint roundtable to harmonize crypto rules (Sep 29)
Event: The agencies coordinated on spot-product listings and market-structure priorities, with agendas and remarks published.
Summary: Concrete inter-agency engagement signals momentum toward clearer U.S. rulemaking.
4. EU's ESRB warns on cross-border stablecoin risks (Oct 2)
Event: Europe's systemic-risk board flagged vulnerabilities in widely used, multi-issuer stablecoins and mapped follow-up work.
Summary: Sets the tone for tighter scrutiny of dollar-linked tokens circulating in the bloc.
5. Bank of England: widely used UK stablecoins should be treated within“money-like” prudential rules (Oct 1)
Event: The governor outlined bank-style safeguards and potential central-bank account access for systemic payment stablecoins.
Summary: The UK moved closer to integrating stablecoins into the core payments perimeter.
6. UK retail access to regulated crypto ETPs nears, with brief listing logistics snags (Oct 4)
Event: After the FCA opened the door to retail, listings faced minor timing frictions around prospectus and exchange processes.
Summary: Retail participation is expanding in London, though go-live mechanics may slip by days.
7. U.S. government shutdown pares SEC operations, likely slowing filing and ETF timelines (Oct 1–5)
Event: The SEC operated with limited staff and curtailed routine reviews during the funding lapse.
Summary: Near-term approvals and some enforcement actions faced practical delays.
8. CME to offer 24/7 crypto futures and options trading from early 2026 (announced Oct 2)
Event: CME detailed continuous Globex hours with a brief weekly maintenance window across its crypto suite.
Summary: Institutional rails are aligning with crypto's always-on spot market, improving price discovery.
9. Ethereum“Fusaka” passes first Holesky test; next runs set for Oct 14 and Oct 28 (Oct 1)
Event: Core developers scheduled two additional testnet runs before locking a mainnet date.
Summary: The pathway to higher data capacity and cheaper L2 throughput remains on schedule.
10. Singapore expands stablecoin payments at point-of-sale via GrabPay tie-in (Oct 4–5)
Event: A major exchange enabled USDT/USDC spend at GrabPay merchants with settlement in XSGD under local rules.
Summary: Asia's retail rails continued normalizing compliant stablecoin use at checkout.
