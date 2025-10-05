Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
U.S. Braces for Surge in Church Closures

2025-10-05 04:47:56
(MENAFN) The United States could witness the closure of up to 15,000 churches in 2023, according to a media report on Friday, marking a significant decline that far outpaces the number of new churches expected to open.

Over the next decade, this trend is set to accelerate, particularly in rural areas, where churches have traditionally been critical sources of support, providing services like food aid, childcare, and disaster relief. The closures could leave many communities without vital resources.

The decline in traditional religious institutions is tied to a broader shift in American religious life. Pew Research Center data shows that a record 29% of Americans now identify as religiously unaffiliated, while the percentage of Christians has dropped from 78% in 2007 to 62% today.

Meanwhile, non-denominational megachurches and evangelical Christianity continue to grow, fueled by charismatic leaders, political backing, and social media influence.

This evolution has sparked a cultural tension between the shrinking presence of local church communities and calls from conservative factions to expand religious influence in public schools and government institutions.

The anticipated wave of closures this year highlights broader issues facing traditional churches, including difficulties in retaining full-time pastors. The National Council of Churches has warned that up to 100,000 churches — roughly a quarter of all US churches — could close in the coming years, with an additional 15,000 shifting to part-time pastoral leadership.

The decline is also leaving many communities with vacant, hard-to-sell church properties. Catholic churches are similarly experiencing declines, in part due to the ongoing repercussions of the priest abuse scandals.

