403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia, Ukraine, UN in Talks to Restore Power at Zaporizhzhia
(MENAFN) The United Nations nuclear watchdog, alongside Russia and Ukraine, are engaged in urgent discussions to restore off-site power to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), which has been reliant on backup electricity for the past 10 days, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported Friday.
"Both sides say they stand ready to conduct the necessary repairs on their respective sides of the frontline. But for this to happen, the security situation on the ground must improve so that the technicians can carry out their vital work without endangering their lives," stated Rafael Grossi, director general of the IAEA.
On September 23, damage sustained along the frontline led to the disconnection of the plant’s only remaining 750 kV power line, the agency said in a statement. This outage marks the longest loss of off-site power the ZNPP has experienced amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, surpassing nine previous similar events.
The IAEA warned that a total blackout at the Zaporizhzhia plant could trigger a fuel meltdown and potentially release radiation into the environment.
Although the plant’s emergency diesel generators remain operational and fuel reserves are sufficient, Grossi emphasized the gravity of the situation: "This is an unprecedented situation that must be resolved without further delay."
"I am calling on both sides to do what is necessary to prevent a further deterioration. It is a question of political will, not whether it is technically possible, which it is," Grossi added.
"Both sides say they stand ready to conduct the necessary repairs on their respective sides of the frontline. But for this to happen, the security situation on the ground must improve so that the technicians can carry out their vital work without endangering their lives," stated Rafael Grossi, director general of the IAEA.
On September 23, damage sustained along the frontline led to the disconnection of the plant’s only remaining 750 kV power line, the agency said in a statement. This outage marks the longest loss of off-site power the ZNPP has experienced amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, surpassing nine previous similar events.
The IAEA warned that a total blackout at the Zaporizhzhia plant could trigger a fuel meltdown and potentially release radiation into the environment.
Although the plant’s emergency diesel generators remain operational and fuel reserves are sufficient, Grossi emphasized the gravity of the situation: "This is an unprecedented situation that must be resolved without further delay."
"I am calling on both sides to do what is necessary to prevent a further deterioration. It is a question of political will, not whether it is technically possible, which it is," Grossi added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment