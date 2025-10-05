Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia, Ukraine, UN in Talks to Restore Power at Zaporizhzhia

Russia, Ukraine, UN in Talks to Restore Power at Zaporizhzhia


2025-10-05 01:40:02
(MENAFN) The United Nations nuclear watchdog, alongside Russia and Ukraine, are engaged in urgent discussions to restore off-site power to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), which has been reliant on backup electricity for the past 10 days, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported Friday.

"Both sides say they stand ready to conduct the necessary repairs on their respective sides of the frontline. But for this to happen, the security situation on the ground must improve so that the technicians can carry out their vital work without endangering their lives," stated Rafael Grossi, director general of the IAEA.

On September 23, damage sustained along the frontline led to the disconnection of the plant’s only remaining 750 kV power line, the agency said in a statement. This outage marks the longest loss of off-site power the ZNPP has experienced amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, surpassing nine previous similar events.

The IAEA warned that a total blackout at the Zaporizhzhia plant could trigger a fuel meltdown and potentially release radiation into the environment.

Although the plant’s emergency diesel generators remain operational and fuel reserves are sufficient, Grossi emphasized the gravity of the situation: "This is an unprecedented situation that must be resolved without further delay."

"I am calling on both sides to do what is necessary to prevent a further deterioration. It is a question of political will, not whether it is technically possible, which it is," Grossi added.

MENAFN05102025000045017169ID1110151472

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search