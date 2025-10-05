MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 4, 2025 12:44 am - Leichhardt Clinic Introduces Myofunctional Therapy Program For Children

Leichhardt, NSW – 2nd October 2025 – MyoGrowth Academy, an upstart myobrace clinic in Leichhardt, has launched a new program dedicated to oral myofunctional therapy in Leichhardt. This innovative initiative provides early intervention for children with tongue ties, thumb sucking habits, and mouth breathing, helping families address the root causes of orthodontic and airway problems before they become more complex.

The new program combines advanced diagnostic technology with tailored therapy to correct harmful oral habits and improve facial development. By addressing issues such as mouth breathing, tongue tie, and thumb sucking early, the clinic aims to reduce the need for invasive orthodontic treatments later in life.

“Early intervention through myofunctional therapy helps children develop healthier breathing and swallowing patterns, which has lifelong benefits for dental and overall health,” said Dr Luca Pomare, Principal Dentist at MyoGrowth Academy.“As a dedicated myobrace clinic in Leichhardt, we're proud to provide families with access to evidence-based therapies that prevent problems before they escalate.”

Research from the Australian Society of Orthodontists shows that poor oral habits such as thumb sucking and chronic mouth breathing can impact jaw growth, teeth alignment, and even sleep quality. By offering structured oral myofunctional therapy, MyoGrowth Academy provides families in Sydney's Inner West with a proven pathway to healthier smiles and better long-term outcomes.

In addition to the therapy program, the clinic also offers Invisalign for kids and Myobrace systems designed to work in harmony with myofunctional treatments, creating a comprehensive approach to children's dental development.

Parents concerned about their child's oral habits or development are encouraged to book a consultation and learn more about the new program by visiting MyoGrowth Academy.

About MyoGrowth Academy

MyoGrowth Academy is a family-focused dental clinic located at 44 Norton Street, Leichhardt NSW. The clinic specialises in early orthodontic intervention, offering services such as oral myofunctional therapy, tongue tie release, thumb sucking solutions, Invisalign for kids, and Myobrace treatments. With a mission to help children breathe, sleep, and grow better, MyoGrowth Academy is recognised for its innovative approach and commitment to long-term oral health.

Contact Information

Luca Pomare

Principal Dentist

MyoGrowth Academy

44 Norton St, Leichhardt NSW 2040, Australia

Phone: +61 2 9538 7722

Email: ...

Website: