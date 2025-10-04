Egypt Hosts Israeli, Palestinian Delegations For Ending Israeli War On Gaza Negotiations

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, October 4 (Petra) – Egypt is hosting delegations from Israel and Hamas for discussions on the humanitarian and security conditions on the ground, as well as the details of a proposed exchange of all Israeli detainees and Palestinian prisoners.The talks are being held in line with a plan put forward by U.S. President Donald Trump.The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on Saturday that the consultations are part of ongoing efforts to build on recent regional and international momentum aimed at ending the war in Gaza, which has continued for two years.The ministry expressed hope that the discussions would contribute to ending the conflict and alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people.