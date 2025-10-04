Piyush Goyal Woes Singapore Investment In Manufacturing, Infrastructure & Green Transition

MENAFN - KNN India)Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal concluded a three-day official visit to Singapore, aimed at further deepening bilateral trade and economic relations.

During the visit, Goyal met Lawrence Wong, Prime Minister, Singapore, to discuss strengthening trade and investment linkages, advancing innovation and digital connectivity, and exploring new opportunities in sustainable development.

In separate meetings with Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Foreign Affairs, and Mr. Gan Kim Yong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening strategic and economic cooperation while maintaining alignment on regional and global priorities.

A key highlight of the visit was the Business Roundtable on Foreign Direct Investment in the Manufacturing Sector, attended by senior representatives from AmCham, EuroCham, the German Chamber, Industry & Commerce, and major industry leaders.

In addition to government-level meetings, the Minister held strategic business engagements with leading Singaporean corporates and institutional investors.

At SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC), discussions centred on expanding India's Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) capabilities and operationalising the proposed India–Singapore Skilling Centre for MRO professionals in partnership with Indian universities.

CapitaLand Investment conveyed its plans to scale up renewable energy solutions for data centres in Maharashtra, while exploring investments in industrial parks, worker housing, and potential entry into credit financing.

Royal Golden Eagle (RGE) shared updates on its Indian operations and expressed interest in sustainable forestry collaborations.

Meetings with GIC Group CIO Bryan Yeo and Temasek CEO Dilhan Pillay focused on scaling up India-focused portfolios across infrastructure, hospitality, renewable energy, financial services, and urban development.

During this visit, both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation across key sectors, including manufacturing, infrastructure, the green transition, digital economy, and financial investments, reinforcing their shared vision for sustainable and inclusive growth.

