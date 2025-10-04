MENAFN - Frost & Sullivan) Intelecy Brings Home Transformational Innovation Leadership Award

Intelecy recognized for helping industrial companies operate more efficiently by optimizing efficiency, reducing emissions, prevent downtime and enhance resource utilization.

SAN ANTONIO, TX. – April 24, 2025 – Frost & Sullivan recently researched the industrial artificial intelligence (AI) market and, based on its analysis, recognizes Intelecy with the 2024 European Transformational Innovation Leadership Award.

Each year, this award is presented to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market.

“Intelecy's platform stands out for its user-friendly interface. It allows operators to create AI models based on familiar systems, accelerate predictive model development, and boost confidence in outcomes that align with real-world performance. This approach positions the company as an award winner in the competitive landscape as it bridges the gap between data and actionable insights”, said Natalia Casanovas, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Intelecy specializes in no-code AI solutions for process and hybrid industries. Its cloud-based platform leverages machine learning and AI to analyze production data, enabling industrial engineers and plant operators to optimize processes, reduce waste and emissions, lower operational costs, improve product quality, and implement predictive maintenance with the intent of helping all industries achieve the nirvana state of closed-loop automation.

Set to Lead the Market for Industrial AI

“We are thrilled to receive this award because it reflects the impact we're making. It energizes us even more as we continue helping industries across Europe become more efficient and sustainable. Our mission is to help teams at factories and plants to solve real problems by leveraging data better. It's all about empowering teams to make a difference for their organizations and the planet”, said CEO at Intelecy, Camilla Gjetvik.

The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables. According to the analysts at Frost & Sullivan, Intelecy is poised to lead the future of industrial AI, offering customers the tools needed to stay competitive, optimize operations, and meet the evolving demands of the modern industrial landscape.

Intelecy's no-code platform has earned a strong customer base across multiple industries, including IFF, Heidelberg Materials, Glencore, and TINE.

“Our strength is making industrial AI accessible to everyone. We turn raw data into actionable insights through a three-step process that takes our customers from intentions to innovations within a matter of days”, said Gjetvik.

A Proven Three-step Process

Intelecy's process starts with integrating the platform seamlessly with existing industrial systems. Then the user-friendly interface empowers teams to deploy AI with minimal effort allowing process engineers and operators to implement data-driven solutions without IT support. Finally, real-time AI insights optimize production by automating decision-making processes, ensuring enhanced performance and sustainability.

“By bridging the gap between data and actionable insights, Intelecy enables organizations across industries to achieve significant efficiency gains, cost savings, and sustainability improvements. The ability to deliver rapid, scalable AI solutions without needing deep technical expertise positions Intelecy at the forefront of industrial innovation,” added Karthik Sundaram, industrial research director at Frost & Sullivan.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Intelecy

At Intelecy, we're committed to transforming sustainable industrial production using data through our practical no-code AI platform. Our journey began with a vision to empower frontline workers in major industrial companies, addressing operational challenges without the need for coding or technical expertise. Driven by simplicity and efficiency, we spearhead AI deployment for sustainable transformation across industries. Our platform offers intuitive tools for seamless integration into daily operations, optimizing efficiency at the production line level. Please visit us at Intelecy | No-code Industrial AI

