NVIDIA's Sean Young To Keynote On New AI And Digital Twins For Architecture And Engineering Firms At AEC INNOVATE 2025
(MENAFN- PR Urgent) AEC INNOVATE, the premier AI and technology strategies conference for architecture, engineering, and construction professionals, announced today that Sean Young, Director of AECO, Geospatial, and AI Solutions Industry Marketing at NVIDIA, will deliver a keynote address.
Young's presentation, "Harnessing AI and Digital Twins for AEC Workflows," will explore how artificial intelligence is poised to transform the AEC industry by eliminating tedious processes and significantly boosting productivity. Sean will showcase new AI solutions for planning, design, and AEC firm operations, with specific insights into AI training methodologies including Fine Tuning, RAG, Inference, Generative AI, Data Science, and NeRF technologies.
"We're thrilled to have Sean share his expertise with our attendees," said PSMJ Resources President Greg Hart. "His deep understanding of both AI technologies and the specific needs of the AEC industry makes him uniquely qualified to guide firms through this transformative period."
Young will also demonstrate how digital twins can be leveraged for aggregating AI data, training synthetic data, and simulating projects before real-world deployment-providing attendees with practical strategies for implementation.
With 25 years of experience in 3D visualization and simulation across AEC, Automotive, and Manufacturing sectors, Young brings valuable perspective on the evolution of technology in design and construction. His background includes leadership roles in Omniverse sales at NVIDIA, AEC business development at HP, and 3ds Max product management at Autodesk.
Sean will help AEC leaders understand five essential issues:
. AI's new impact on architectural practices
. AEC industry use cases for artificial intelligence
. Key AI technologies and software solutions for implementation
. Strategies for getting started with AI integration
. The future of digital twins for the AEC industry
AEC INNOVATE 2025 will take place June 18-20 at the Fairmont Austin in Austin, Texas. More information at
About AEC INNOVATE
AEC INNOVATE from PSMJ Resources is the leading conference dedicated to technology adoption in the architecture, engineering, and construction industries. The annual event brings together thought leaders from within AEC firms, innovators, and practitioners to explore emerging technologies and their practical applications in transforming the built environment.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA is a technology company that has pioneered GPU-accelerated computing. The company's invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined computer graphics, and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning has ignited modern AI - the next era of computing.
