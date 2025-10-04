Trump Urges Israel To Immediately Halt Bombing Of Gaza

U.S. President Donald Trump has claimed that Hamas is prepared to agree to a lasting peace, following the group's latest public statement. Writing on Truth Social, Trump said he believes Hamas is now ready for“a sustainable peace deal” and urged Israel to immediately stop its bombardment of Gaza to allow hostages to be released“safely and swiftly.”

Trump added that his team has already entered preliminary discussions on the terms of a potential agreement.“This is not just about Gaza,” he wrote.“It's about achieving a long-awaited, enduring peace across the Middle East.”

According to The New York Times, Hamas has issued a statement confirming that it has accepted Trump's proposal to end the two-year war in Gaza. The group said it is willing to release all Israeli hostages and hand over the remains of those killed.

The statement added that the release would follow an“exchange formula” outlined in Trump's plan, to be implemented once“field conditions” are suitable. Hamas also announced its readiness to transfer the administration of Gaza to a“Palestinian entity composed of independent technocrats, backed by national consensus and Arab–Islamic support.”

Trump's comments come as international pressure mounts for a ceasefire in Gaza, where continued airstrikes have killed thousands and left the enclave in ruins. Analysts say his statement marks an effort to reinsert himself into Middle East diplomacy ahead of the 2026 U.S. presidential election.

If verified, Hamas's reported acceptance of Trump's initiative could represent a major diplomatic breakthrough, one that could shift the dynamics of the long-running conflict. However, skepticism remains high, as both Israeli and U.S. officials have yet to publicly comment on the authenticity or feasibility of Hamas's declaration.

Observers warn that without clear verification, a structured ceasefire mechanism, and international monitoring, such declarations risk remaining symbolic. Yet, Trump's intervention has once again placed him at the center of one of the world's most intractable geopolitical crises.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram