Only Joint Action Can Guarantee Real Security In Europe - Zelensky
"In recent days, on the sidelines of the European Political Community Summit, we held productive meetings with our partners. Europe faces many challenges today, but there is only one effective response to them all – unity. Unity in every decision made for our collective defense. The PURL initiative and the SAFE instrument, security guarantees for Ukraine, pressure on Russia, and the European Union's new robust sanctions package, the use of frozen Russian assets, and the European future of Ukraine, Moldova, and the Western Balkans – we discussed all these issues in detail with every leader, and we count on full support. We also addressed relevant bilateral projects with each of them," Zelensky stated.
He stressed that Europe must be protected from any threats. According to him, only joint action and combined efforts can guarantee real security.Read also: Russia attacks Ukraine with drones and missiles and hits 21 locations
As reported by Ukrinform, on September 19, the European Commission approved a new, 19th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation.
In July, the European Commission presented a legislative proposal aimed at completely ending the EU's dependence on Russian energy by 2027. In addition, in September, Donald Trump called on NATO allies to stop importing oil from Rus sia.
Photo: Office of the President
