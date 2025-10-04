Shostka City And Part Of District Left Without Power Due To Russian Attack
“Due to strikes by the Russian army on critical infrastructure in the Sumy region, the city of Shostka and part of the Shostka district were left without power today,” the message says.
The company added that power engineers are working to restore power supply.
As reported, on October 4, the Russians attacked the railway station in Shostka A passenger train running between Kyiv and Shostka was damaged.Read also: Russians shell Kherson with artillery, injuring woman and two children
President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that dozens of people are injured. According to preliminary information, both Ukrzaliznytsia Ukrainian Railways employees and passengers were at the site of the strike.
Ukrinform photos can be purchased here .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment