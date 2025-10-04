Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Shostka City And Part Of District Left Without Power Due To Russian Attack

2025-10-04 07:04:20
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by Sumyoblenergo JSC on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“Due to strikes by the Russian army on critical infrastructure in the Sumy region, the city of Shostka and part of the Shostka district were left without power today,” the message says.

The company added that power engineers are working to restore power supply.

As reported, on October 4, the Russians attacked the railway station in Shostka A passenger train running between Kyiv and Shostka was damaged.

Read also: Russians shell Kherson with artillery, injuring woman and two children

President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that dozens of people are injured. According to preliminary information, both Ukrzaliznytsia Ukrainian Railways employees and passengers were at the site of the strike.

