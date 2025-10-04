Shostka City And Part Of District Left Without Power Due To Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Sumyoblenergo JSC on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“Due to strikes by the Russian army on critical infrastructure in the Sumy region, the city of Shostka and part of the Shostka district were left without power today,” the message says.

The company added that power engineers are working to restore power supply.

As reported, on October 4, the Russians attacked the railway station in Shostka A passenger train running between Kyiv and Shostka was damaged.

President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that dozens of people are injured. According to preliminary information, both Ukrzaliznytsia Ukrainian Railways employees and passengers were at the site of the strike.

