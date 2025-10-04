UN Secretary-General Thanks Qatar For Its Invaluable Joint Mediation To End The War In Gaza
In a press statement, the Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres said he is encouraged by the statement issued by Hamas announcing its readiness to release hostages and to engage in negotiations on the basis of the recent proposal presented by the President of the United States of America Donald Trump.
The Secretary-General urged all parties to seize the opportunity to end the war in Gaza and reiterated his consistent call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, and unfettered humanitarian access.United Nations Antonio Guterres tragic war
