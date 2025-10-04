Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India Declare On Overnight Score Of 448 For 5, Lead By 286 Runs


2025-10-04 02:03:28
Ahmedabad – India declared their first innings on overnight score of 448 for 5 with a sizeable lead of 286 runs against the West Indies at the start of the third day of the opening Test here on Saturday.

India's innings was headlined by centuries from KL Rahul (100), Dhruv Jurel (125) and Ravindra Jadeja (104 not out).

The reason for declaration on overnight score was to utilise any help on offer from a morning track.

