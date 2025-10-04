Vijay Deverakondarashmika Mandanna: A Look At Their Reel-To-Real Love Story

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who shared the screen in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, are now engaged. This article traces the journey of their reel-to-real love story.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, one of Tollywood's most talked-about couples, have finally put an end to long-standing rumors. The duo reportedly got engaged on Friday, October 3, in an intimate ceremony attended by close family. A destination wedding is reportedly planned for February 2026, sending fans across the country into a frenzy of excitement.

Their love story started on the sets of the 2018 hit Geetha Govindam. With their natural chemistry and playful on-screen romance, the film was a blockbuster and marked their first collaboration. It was also their first meeting, and fans instantly fell in love with the fresh pairing.

Before meeting Vijay, Rashmika was engaged to Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty. However, due to personal differences, the engagement was called off. She then entered the Telugu film industry, where her career flourished, and it was here that her bond with Vijay began to blossom.

In 2019, Rashmika and Vijay reunited for Dear Comrade. Their intense on-screen chemistry and bold lip-lock scenes reignited dating rumors. Off-screen, they were frequently spotted together, further fueling speculation about a real-life romance.

Fans became even more curious during a 2023 New Year's live session when Vijay's voice was heard in the background of Rashmika's stream. Later, separate Diwali photos shared by both stars had similar backgrounds, hinting that they had spent the festival together.

After years of silence and subtle hints, Vijay and Rashmika finally confirmed their relationship by getting engaged. With their wedding set for February next year, the duo's journey from co-stars to life partners has fans celebrating love in true cinematic style.