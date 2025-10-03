Occupants In TOT Prepare Repressions Against Parents Whose Children Study In Ukrainian Schools Online - CCD
"On the eve of the head of the occupation administration of the Kakhovka district in the occupied part of the Kherson region, Pavlo Filipchuk, said that more than 200 children in the district do not attend Russian schools because they continue to study in Ukrainian schools online . At the same time, Filipchuk called on the occupation“police” to hold parents accountable, fine them, and deprive them of their parental rights," the statement said.Read also: Ukraine returns group of children from temporarily occupied Kherson region
It is emphasized that such actions are further evidence of the atmosphere of fear and intimidation that the Russians are creating in the occupied territories in order to force all residents to consume propaganda and create the illusion of total support for the occupying authorities.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Center for Countering Disinformation refuted Russian fake news about the use of civilians as“human shields” in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Illustrative photo from open sources
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment