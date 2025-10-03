Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Occupants In TOT Prepare Repressions Against Parents Whose Children Study In Ukrainian Schools Online - CCD

2025-10-03 07:06:47
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation , according to Ukrinform.

"On the eve of the head of the occupation administration of the Kakhovka district in the occupied part of the Kherson region, Pavlo Filipchuk, said that more than 200 children in the district do not attend Russian schools because they continue to study in Ukrainian schools online . At the same time, Filipchuk called on the occupation“police” to hold parents accountable, fine them, and deprive them of their parental rights," the statement said.

Read also: Ukraine returns group of children from temporarily occupied Kherson region

It is emphasized that such actions are further evidence of the atmosphere of fear and intimidation that the Russians are creating in the occupied territories in order to force all residents to consume propaganda and create the illusion of total support for the occupying authorities.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Center for Countering Disinformation refuted Russian fake news about the use of civilians as“human shields” in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Illustrative photo from open sources

