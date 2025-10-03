Publication relating to transparency notifications

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), October 3, 2025 , 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET – In accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) announces that it received a transparency notification as detailed below.

Vestal Point Capital

On October 1, 2025, Nyxoah received a transparency notification from Vestal Point Capital following an acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights. Based on the notification, Vestal Point Capital holds 1,113,575 voting rights, representing 2.97% of the total number of voting rights on September 24, 2025 (37,544,782).

The notification dated September 30, 2025 contains the following information: