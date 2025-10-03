Publication Relating To Transparency Notifications
|A) Voting rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|# of voting rights
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Holders of voting rights
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|Ryan Wilder
|0
|0
|0
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Vestal Point Capital, LLC
|0
|0
|0
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Vestal Point Capital, LP
|1,809,843
|1,113,575
|0
|2.97%
|0.00%
|Subtotal
|1,809,843
|1,113,575
|2.97%
|TOTAL
|1,113,575
|2.97%
- Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: Vestal Point Capital, LP (investment manager) is controlled by Vestal Point Capital, LLC (general partner). Vestal Point Capital, LLC is controlled by Mr. Ryan Wilder (managing member). Additional information: Vestal Point Capital, LP is the investment management company that can exercise the voting rights at its discretion, in the absence of specific instruction.
Contact:
Nyxoah
John Landry, CFO
...
Attachment
2025 10 03 PR Transparency notification (Vestal Point) (ENG)
