Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Wellows Prepares To Launch Autonomous Marketing Platform For The Genai Era


2025-10-03 03:31:06
EINPresswire/ -- Wellows is preparing to launch a new autonomous marketing platform designed to solve one of marketing’s newest challenges: how brands are seen inside generative AI.

As conversations and buying journeys increasingly take place in platforms like ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and DeepSeek, traditional SEO metrics don’t tell the full story. Wellows gives companies a clear view of their presence across AI search — and a way to strengthen it.

Wellows is being built on the belief that every brand deserves its own Autonomous Marketer — not just another platform, but a self-learning engine that strategizes, creates, and improves daily visibility across both traditional search and GenAI platforms.

What to expect

Wellows brings together a Visibility Stack of intelligent agents that:

1. Map out the exact questions audiences are asking across GenAI and search.
2. Expose competitor visibility — showing who is cited and where.
3. Create answer-ready content engineered to appear in AI responses.
4. Keep visibility fresh by continuously monitoring mentions and refreshing assets.

Early beta users have already described Wellows as “a marketing engine that feels alive” — a platform that not only surfaces insights but also takes the first step in closing visibility gaps.

The platform is built for agencies, freelancers, startups, SaaS companies, and e-commerce brands that need to prove — and improve — their visibility in the AI era.

About Wellows

Wellows is an autonomous marketing platform being built for your brand — designed to help you strategize, execute, monitor, and optimize content across both traditional search and GenAI platforms. It will identify visibility gaps, prioritize high-impact opportunities, generate citation-worthy content, and maintain it with self-learning updates. The result: always-on growth, without manual guesswork.

MENAFN03102025003118003196ID1110148177

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search