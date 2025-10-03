Fujitsu Expands Nvidia Partnership To Build Full-Stack AI Infrastructure

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Fujitsu expands partnership with Nvidia to build 'full-stack AI infrastructure'

October 3, 2025 by David Edwards

Fujitsu has expanded its collaboration with Nvidia to jointly develop full-stack AI infrastructure designed to accelerate adoption of artificial intelligence across multiple industries.

The partnership will focus on creating an AI agent platform tailored for sectors including healthcare, manufacturing, and robotics, alongside high-performance computing systems that integrate Fujitsu's Fujitsu-Monaka CPUs with Nvidia GPUs using NVLink Fusion.

According to the companies, this combination is intended to enable self-evolving AI systems that continuously learn and adapt, providing enterprises with industry-specific automation tools.

Takahito Tokita, representative director, CEO of Fujitsu, says:“Fujitsu's strategic collaboration with Nvidia will accelerate AI-driven business transformation in enterprise and government sectors.

“By combining the cutting-edge technologies of both companies, we will develop and provide full-stack AI infrastructure, starting with sectors such as manufacturing where Japan is a global leader.

“To further support the expanding needs of AI infrastructure, Fujitsu and Nvidia will expand this partnership in the areas of high-performance computing and quantum.”

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO, Nvidia, says:“The AI industrial revolution has begun, and we must build the infrastructure to power it – in Japan and across the globe.

“Fujitsu is a true pioneer in computing and Japan's trusted leader in supercomputing, quantum research, and enterprise systems. Together, Nvidia and Fujitsu are connecting and extending our ecosystems to forge a powerful partnership for the era of AI.”

The companies outlined three key areas of collaboration.



First , co-development of an AI agent platform that supports multi-tenancy, integrates Fujitsu's AI workload orchestration technology with Nvidia's Dynamo platform, and leverages Nvidia NeMo for sector-specific customization.

Second , a next-generation computing infrastructure that combines Fujitsu CPUs and Nvidia GPUs, designed for zetascale performance. Third , a partner ecosystem to drive AI deployment through industrial use cases and joint programs.

Fujitsu said the initiative will begin in Japan, with a view to expanding globally. The company positioned the collaboration as part of its longer-term goal of establishing AI infrastructure as a core element of Japan's digital society by 2030.

While generative AI has become more widespread, Fujitsu noted that high costs and technical barriers still limit access to larger firms. By working with Nvidia, it aims to reduce those barriers, accelerate AI adoption, and support what it calls the“AI industrial revolution”.