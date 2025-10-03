Finland Data Center Portfolio Database 2025 New Entrants Like Compassforge Ventures, Verne, And Hyperco Are Driving Significant Growth In The Upcoming Data Center Landscape
This database covers Finland's data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 23 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 25 upcoming data centers Locations covered: Espoo, Helsinki, Kajaani, Kouvola, Oulu, Pori, Tampere, Turku, Vantaa. Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2025) Future capacity additions (2025-2029) Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
Key Market Highlights
- The existing IT power capacity in Finland is over 130 MW, while the upcoming capacity is now more than 2,800 MW Finland is home to Google's largest data center in Europe Telia Group and Equinix continue to lead the market, together accounting for over 45% of the existing rack capacity. New entrants like CompassForge Ventures, Verne, and Hyperco are driving significant growth in the upcoming data center landscape. Helsinki and Espoo remain the top locations for upcoming data center developments. atNorth is expanding steadily, with facilities in both the existing and upcoming pipeline.
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (23 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name i.e., (Tapiola Data Center or Raisio Data Center.) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (25 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
The major operators/investors covered in this Finland data center market database include:
- Microsoft atNorth Polarnode XTX Markets DayOne Hyperco Verne QTS Regant Oy Arcem Suomen Energiainsinoorit Technology Oy Vatajankoski Oy & Municipality of Merikarvia FCDC Corp Asia Pacific Land Tiktok (Hyperco) CompassForge Ventures Google Telia Group Ficolo Equinix Borealis Data Center (Herman IT) Elisa Datalahti Mediam Hetzner Online Digita Oulun DataCenter (GleSYS) Creanova Datacenter
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database Scope & Assumptions Definitions Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing Data Center Database Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
