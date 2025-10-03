Finland Data Center Portfolio Database 2025 New Entrants Like Compassforge Ventures, Verne, And Hyperco Are Driving Significant Growth In The Upcoming Data Center Landscape

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The comprehensive database on Finland's data center market portfolio analysis, details 23 existing and 25 upcoming colocation data centers in cities like Helsinki, Espoo, and Oulu. Gain insights into white-floor spaces, IT load capacities for 2025-2029, and colocation pricing strategies. Key highlights include a current IT capacity exceeding 130 MW with future expansion surpassing 2,800 MW, and market leadership by Telia Group and Equinix. New players like CompassForge Ventures and Verne are catalyzing growth, focusing on the top potential of Helsinki and Espoo for development.

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Finland Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This database covers Finland's data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:



Detailed Analysis of 23 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 25 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Espoo, Helsinki, Kajaani, Kouvola, Oulu, Pori, Tampere, Turku, Vantaa.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing



Quarter Rack (1/4)



Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)

Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights



The existing IT power capacity in Finland is over 130 MW, while the upcoming capacity is now more than 2,800 MW

Finland is home to Google's largest data center in Europe

Telia Group and Equinix continue to lead the market, together accounting for over 45% of the existing rack capacity.

New entrants like CompassForge Ventures, Verne, and Hyperco are driving significant growth in the upcoming data center landscape.

Helsinki and Espoo remain the top locations for upcoming data center developments. atNorth is expanding steadily, with facilities in both the existing and upcoming pipeline.

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (23 Facilities)



Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Tapiola Data Center or Raisio Data Center.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (25 Facilities)



Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening

The major operators/investors covered in this Finland data center market database include:



Microsoft

atNorth

Polarnode

XTX Markets

DayOne

Hyperco

Verne

QTS

Regant Oy

Arcem

Suomen Energiainsinoorit Technology Oy

Vatajankoski Oy & Municipality of Merikarvia

FCDC Corp

Asia Pacific Land

Tiktok (Hyperco)

CompassForge Ventures

Google

Telia Group

Ficolo

Equinix

Borealis Data Center (Herman IT)

Elisa

Datalahti

Mediam

Hetzner Online

Digita

Oulun DataCenter (GleSYS) Creanova Datacenter

Key Topics Covered:



About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing

Target Audience



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies

For more information about this database visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900