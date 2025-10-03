Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims In Harbor Data Breach
Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Harbor related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from Harbor, you may be entitled to compensation. Please fill out this form so that an attorney can review your case.
About Lynch Carpenter
Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit .
For more information, please call Jerry Wells at (412) 322-9243, or email him at ... .
