US Senators Question TCS On Hiring, H-1B Practices

Photo Credit-Internet

New Delhi -US Senators have asked India's largest IT firm TCS to furnish details about its hiring practices in the US, whether the company has displaced any Americans with H-1B workers, as well as wage parity between H-1B hires and its local US staff.

In a recent letter to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) CEO K Krithivasan, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley and ranking member Richard Durbin noted that the company has announced plans to layoff over 12,000 employees worldwide, including American staff.

TCS laid off nearly five dozen employees in its Jacksonville office alone, according to the letter.

“At the same time you have been laying off American employees, you have been filing H-1B visa petitions for thousands of foreign workers,” it said.

The letter cited data from fiscal year 2025, when TCS received approval to hire 5,505 H-1B employees, noting this made the company the second-largest employer of newly-approved H-1B beneficiaries in the US.

“With all of the homegrown American talent relegated to the sidelines, we find it hard to believe that TCS cannot find qualified American tech workers to fill these positions,” Senators Grassley and Durbin said the letter dated September 24, 2025.

Emphasising that TCS was already under investigation by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for allegedly firing older American workers in favour of newly hired South-Asian H-1B employees, the letter went on to say that the company“is doing itself no favours by replacing Americans with H-1Bs while this investigation is ongoing”.

An e-mail sent by PTI to TCS for comments did not elicit a response.

In all, the Senators have raised nine questions for TCS, and sought detailed response with data by October 10, 2025.

Among various questions, it asked why TCS is hiring foreign tech workers when hundreds of thousands of American tech workers have been laid off over the past few years, and whether the company make a`good faith effort' to fill open positions with Americans before filing H-1B petitions.

“Has TCS displaced any American employees with H-1B employees,” they asked in the letter.