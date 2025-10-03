MP: Teacher Couple Abandons 4Th Child Fearing Job Loss
Chhindwara – A teacher couple from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district allegedly abandoned their fourth child in a forest, fearing that they would lose their jobs, an official said on Friday.
The couple got exposed after a biker heard the cries of the child and alerted the police.
The child, a baby boy, was born on September 24, and his parents left him in the Nandanwadi-Tahtori forest under Amarwara tehsil, said Sub Divisional Officer of Police Kalyani Barkade.
After being rescued, the baby was admitted to the district hospital, and the police launched a probe to identify its parents.
The baby's parents, posted in the primary school at Sidhouli in Amarwara tehsil, were eventually tracked down. They told the police that the baby was their fourth child, and they were scared they would lose their government jobs.
However, under Madhya Pradesh civil service rules, a government employee is ineligible for their job if they have a third child born after January 26, 2001.
The couple, Bablu Dandolia (38) and Rajkumari Dandolia (28), were arrested on Wednesday. They were produced in a court, which later granted them bail, the official said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Over US$13 Billion Have Trusted Pendle, Becoming One Of The Largest Defi Protocols On Crypto
- Tapbit At TOKEN2049: Reshaping The Crypto Landscape Through Product Innovation
- Bydfi Joins Korea Blockchain Week 2025 (KBW2025): Deepening Web3 Engagement
- Dupoin Reports Global Growth, Regulatory Coverage, And User Experience Insights
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- WBTC Strengthens Its Role As Multichain Standard For Bitcoin In Defi
CommentsNo comment