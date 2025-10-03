LG Gupta Vows Action Against Those Vitiating Ladakh's Peace

LG Kavinder Gupta

Jammu- Surrounded by Pakistan and China, Ladakh cannot afford violence but some people are trying to vitiate the atmosphere in the Union territory and they will not be spared, Lt Governor (LG) Kavinder Gupta said.

He said a magisterial probe has been launched into the September 24 violence that left four persons dead and scores injured in Leh. He also expressed satisfaction over the fast improving situation in the town, where the authorities eased the curfew for the whole day on Thursday following days of brief relaxations.

Talking to PTI videos here, Gupta said Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita remains in force across Ladakh, prohibiting gatherings of people to avoid a repeat of the incidents of September 24.

“The situation is almost normal with all shops and business establishments open and offices working smoothly for the fourth day today (Friday). Schools up to class 8 also opened (on Friday) and commercial vehicles are plying. The overall situation is normal with no untoward incident reported from anywhere,” the LG said.

However, he said, some people are trying to vitiate the atmosphere, which is evident from the circulation of deepfake videos and appropriate action is being taken against them.