North America Aerospace Testing Industry Analysis Report 2025: Aircraft Makers, Defense Contractors And Independent Providers Drive Growth With Digital Methods And Simulation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The North American aerospace testing market offers growth opportunities through advanced digital methods, AI, and eco-friendly tech. Key sectors include OEMs and government/space agencies. Growth is driven by increased aviation, defense needs, and space exploration, with the US leading the market.

The North America Aerospace Testing Market is expected to witness market growth of 4.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2025-2032).

The US market dominated the North America Aerospace Testing Market by country in 2024, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2032; thereby, achieving a market value of $2.54 billion by 2032. The Canada market is experiencing a CAGR of 7.4% during 2025-2032. Additionally, the Mexico market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% during 2025-2032. The US and Canada led the North America Aerospace Testing Market by Country with a market share of 84% and 7.8% in 2024.



The North American aerospace testing market has changed from simple structural checks to one of the most advanced ecosystems in the world. This is because of the growth of aviation, the needs of the defense industry, and the exploration of space. Testing has come a long way over the years, from manual checks to computer simulations, wind tunnel tests, and computer modeling. Today, it combines traditional structural tests with modern digital techniques to support aircraft, spacecraft, and unmanned systems. Testing is changing because of trends like non-destructive testing, digital twins, AI-based analysis, and simulation platforms. These trends make testing faster, more accurate, and possible to do predictive maintenance.

The market is very competitive, and aircraft makers, defense contractors, specialized testing companies, and government facilities are all pushing for new ideas. Companies that offer advanced digital methods, environmental simulations, and software validation have an edge in the competition for technological differentiation. Independent providers compete with their own unique skills, while government and defense-related labs oversee secure and classified projects. New companies entering the space and propulsion testing markets make competition tougher, while leaders focus on investments, expanding their facilities, working together, and being flexible to stay at the center of a rapidly changing aerospace ecosystem.

Based on End Use, the market is segmented into OEMs, MROs (Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul), Airlines & Defense Operators, Government & Space Agencies, and Other End Use. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% over the projection period, the OEMs Market, dominate the Canada Aerospace Testing Market by End Use in 2024 and would be a prominent market until 2032. The Government & Space Agencies market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.1% during 2025-2032.

Based on Testing Type, the market is segmented into Material Testing, Structural/Component Testing, Environmental Testing, Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) Testing, Software Testing, and Other Testing Type. Among various US Aerospace Testing Market by Testing Type; The Material Testing market achieved a market size of USD $612.8 Million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.6 % during the forecast period. The Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) Testing market is predicted to experience a CAGR of 4.7% throughout the forecast period from (2025 - 2032).

The United States is the leader in the North American aerospace testing market because it has a strong aerospace industry, a lot of defense programs, and plans to explore space. The FAA and NASA are examples of regulatory bodies that set strict standards to make sure that things are safe, reliable, and new. Government funding, strict certification requirements, and the push for eco-friendly aviation technologies like electric and hybrid propulsion are some of the main things that are driving growth.

AI, digital twins, predictive maintenance, and non-destructive testing are just a few of the advanced trends that are changing the market. There is a lot of competition. Big companies have their own facilities, independent providers offer specialized services, and small companies focus on niche capabilities. Strategic partnerships and purchases help businesses reach more customers. At the same time, rising air travel, sustainability goals, and space exploration continue to drive long-term growth.

Element Materials Technology (Temasek Holdings)

SGS S.A.

Intertek Group PLC

Applus+ Group

The Boeing Company

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Rolls-Royce Plc (Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc)

Airbus SE

Mistras Group, Inc. Bureau Veritas S.A.

Research & Technology Development

Component Manufacturing & Material Preparation

Test Planning & Simulation Modeling

Laboratory Testing & Evaluation

Flight Testing & Operational Validation

Data Analysis, Reporting & Compliance Review Certification, Support & Continuous Monitoring

Aircraft Structures

Avionics & Electronics

Propulsion Systems

Space Systems Interiors

Material Testing

Structural/Component Testing

Environmental Testing

Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) Testing

Software Testing Other Testing Type

OEMs

MROs (Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul)

Airlines & Defense Operators

Government & Space Agencies Other End Use

Commercial Aviation

Military Aviation

Space Exploration Other Aviation Type

US

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

