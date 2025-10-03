403
Colombia's Growing Trade Gap, Explained Simply
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia is importing more than it exports-and the gap is getting wider in 2025. From January to July, the country ran a trade deficit of roughly $11.2 billion, about $3.7 billion more than a year earlier. July alone added another $1.7 billion shortfall.
Imports of consumer goods are rising, while exports are stuck: prices for some non-energy products are up, but volumes have fallen sharply; energy exports like oil and coal are down in both volume and price.
Here's the twist behind the headline. Remittances-the money Colombians working abroad send home-are surging and breaking records. Through July, they were up about 14% year on year.
That cash supports families, props up spending, and usually helps the country's external accounts. But even after adding those inflows, the combined gap remains close to $3.6 billion. In other words, the lifeline is real, just not big enough.
Why this is happening: Colombia still relies heavily on commodities and a few big markets. When global energy prices soften or demand wobbles, export earnings slip quickly.
At the same time, post-pandemic spending and a stronger currency earlier this year kept imports lively. And while remittances are booming now, they depend on jobs and migration rules in the United States and elsewhere-factors Colombia doesn't control.
Why people outside Colombia should care: Persistent external deficits can weaken the peso and lift borrowing costs. That matters for investors across emerging markets, for multinationals with supply chains in Colombia, and for neighbors linked through trade.
It also narrows the central bank 's room to cut interest rates and limits the government's ability to stimulate growth. What to watch next: monthly trade and remittance releases; oil and coal price trends; and any tightening in U.S. migration or labor conditions.
If exports don't pick up-and if remittances cool-the pressure on the peso and on policymakers will grow, turning today's warning signs into tougher choices later this year.
