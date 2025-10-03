Asia Week Ahead: Rate Decision In The Philippines And Data On Taiwan And China
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' (BSP) monetary policy decision on Thursday will be challenging amid risks of rising food inflation over the next few months due to the impact of typhoons on the food supply. Moreover, the recent depreciation in the Philippine peso (PHP) against the USD is likely to have the BSP treading even more carefully. While we have a 25 bp rate cut in our fourth-quarter forecast profile, risks on the horizon lead us to believe the BSP will likely delay acting until December, keeping the policy rate unchanged at 5% this week.Taiwan: Inflation expected to edge up slightly while trade continues to perform well
Taiwan will publish its latest inflation and trade data. We expect inflation to edge up slightly to 1.7% year-on-year in September, up from 1.6% YoY in August. Price pressures have cooled this year and are likely to remain within the 2% target level for the remainder of 2025. This keeps the door open for a December rate cut if data deteriorates. Currently, though, we look for the central bank to remain on hold in December even with the Federal Reserve cutting rates. One reason: trade has held up quite well year-to-date, and we expect this to continue. In September, we're looking for a 42.3% YoY gain in exports and a 20.4% rise in imports for a trade balance of $17.4bn.China: Holiday travel and consumption data will be the focus
The data calendar is very light with China in the midst of the Golden Week holidays; markets are closed until next Thursday. As a result, the typical early-month publications of inflation and trade data will be pushed back a week. Instead, reports on holiday travel and consumption will likely be the main focus. It's possible that China's aggregate financing data could be released toward the tail end of the week.Key events in Asia next week
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Over US$13 Billion Have Trusted Pendle, Becoming One Of The Largest Defi Protocols On Crypto
- Tapbit At TOKEN2049: Reshaping The Crypto Landscape Through Product Innovation
- Bydfi Joins Korea Blockchain Week 2025 (KBW2025): Deepening Web3 Engagement
- Dupoin Reports Global Growth, Regulatory Coverage, And User Experience Insights
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- WBTC Strengthens Its Role As Multichain Standard For Bitcoin In Defi
CommentsNo comment