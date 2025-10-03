403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bitcoin's $120,000 Moment, And Why It Matters Beyond Crypto
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bitcoin spent Friday morning hovering just under $120,000 after a clean jump on Thursday. The headline is simple: buyers were back.
The reason behind it is the“money pipes” that now connect Wall Street savings to bitcoin-U.S. spot ETFs-showed strong demand again this week, with net creations around the mid–hundreds of millions of dollars on Wednesday.
That steady bid helped price slice through the 115k–118k ceiling and test the round-number magnet at 120k. The story behind the story is confidence.
Softer U.S. economic data nudged investors to expect rate cuts sooner rather than later, and risk assets-from tech stocks to tokens-caught a tailwind.
At the same time, bitcoin futures open interest climbed to record levels, signalling that traders are leaning in, not stepping aside. Ether rose with bitcoin but on a different footing.
After a rough outflow week late September, Ethereum ETFs have posted some smaller positive days; interest is returning, but it's not yet a one-way street. Even so, banks say investors like ETH's“yield” angle from staking, which may support it if flows stabilize.
On the board into the European morning: BTC up about 1% near 120k; ETH roughly 2% around 4,470; SOL up ~3% near 231; XRP near 3.02; BNB stronger by almost 6% around 1,093; and LTC slightly lower near 117.
Far down the list, a few tiny tokens printed eye-popping gains, but those moves look like thin-liquidity surges rather than lasting re-ratings.
The charts back the narrative. On the four-hour view, bitcoin is riding the top of its Bollinger Bands with a positive MACD and an overbought RSI in the high-70s-classic momentum, but prone to quick pullbacks.
On the one-day chart, trend strength is clearer and calmer: price sits above the Ichimoku cloud and key moving averages, with RSI in the low-to-mid 60s.
Translation: the broader uptrend is intact, even if the short-term is hot. First resistance sits at 120k–121k; supports are ~118k intraday and 114k–115k on the daily.
What to watch next is simple and decisive: do ETF inflows continue, does Ethereum's flow picture settle, and do U.S. data keep easing? If the answers lean yes, dips should be shallow-and the 120k conversation may turn into a 125k one.
The reason behind it is the“money pipes” that now connect Wall Street savings to bitcoin-U.S. spot ETFs-showed strong demand again this week, with net creations around the mid–hundreds of millions of dollars on Wednesday.
That steady bid helped price slice through the 115k–118k ceiling and test the round-number magnet at 120k. The story behind the story is confidence.
Softer U.S. economic data nudged investors to expect rate cuts sooner rather than later, and risk assets-from tech stocks to tokens-caught a tailwind.
At the same time, bitcoin futures open interest climbed to record levels, signalling that traders are leaning in, not stepping aside. Ether rose with bitcoin but on a different footing.
After a rough outflow week late September, Ethereum ETFs have posted some smaller positive days; interest is returning, but it's not yet a one-way street. Even so, banks say investors like ETH's“yield” angle from staking, which may support it if flows stabilize.
On the board into the European morning: BTC up about 1% near 120k; ETH roughly 2% around 4,470; SOL up ~3% near 231; XRP near 3.02; BNB stronger by almost 6% around 1,093; and LTC slightly lower near 117.
Far down the list, a few tiny tokens printed eye-popping gains, but those moves look like thin-liquidity surges rather than lasting re-ratings.
The charts back the narrative. On the four-hour view, bitcoin is riding the top of its Bollinger Bands with a positive MACD and an overbought RSI in the high-70s-classic momentum, but prone to quick pullbacks.
On the one-day chart, trend strength is clearer and calmer: price sits above the Ichimoku cloud and key moving averages, with RSI in the low-to-mid 60s.
Translation: the broader uptrend is intact, even if the short-term is hot. First resistance sits at 120k–121k; supports are ~118k intraday and 114k–115k on the daily.
What to watch next is simple and decisive: do ETF inflows continue, does Ethereum's flow picture settle, and do U.S. data keep easing? If the answers lean yes, dips should be shallow-and the 120k conversation may turn into a 125k one.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Stonehaven Circle Marks 13Th Anniversary With Hadrian Colwyn Leading Calvio Ailegacyx Innovation
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- Dubai At The Centre Of Global Finance: Forex Expo 2025 Redefines The Trading Landscape
CommentsNo comment