IND Vs WI, 1St Test: KL Rahul Hits Century, First Home Test Hundred In 9 Years

Ahmedabad: KL Rahul scored a calm and composed century on Day 2 of the Test match against the West Indies on Friday. The innings was full of class as he hit 12 fours on his way to the 100-run mark. This is only Rahul's second ton at home, 9 years after his first. The opener has now scored 10 Test centuries and among players with most centuries for India behind Sunil Gavaskar (33), Virendar Sehwag (22) and Murali Vijay (12).

After losing two wickets in the third session on Day 1, Rahul and skipper Shubman Gill built a decent partnership. However, India lost the third wicket of Gill at 188 after he scored his half-century. Soon after, Rahul scored his 100 and is now joined at the crease by Dhruv Jurel.

West Indies bowling

On Day 1, West Indies bowlers tested Indian openers with their tight line and length. After taking some time to settle in, Jaiswal switched gears and started dealing in boundaries.

Jayden Seales scalped the first wicket, sending Jaiswal back to the pavilion for 36, and Sai Sudharsan joined Rahul at the crease.

West Indies captain Roston Chase picked up a wicket in his first over. It was Sai Sudharsan who had to depart on 7 (19). He tried to pull the ball away but got trapped lbw in front of the stumps. Roston also picked up the wicket of Shubman Gill on Day 2.

West Indies bowled out for 162

Earlier on Day 1, the West Indies side was bowled out for 162 runs, with left-hand batter Jayden Seales (6*) remaining unbeaten at the end.

The Caribbean side resumed the second session of the day from 90/5 in 23.2 overs with Roston Chase (22*) unbeaten on the crease. Right-hand batter Justin Greeves joined the captain in the middle in the post-lunch session.

On the second ball of the 27th over, the Roston Chase-led side crossed the 100-run mark as Mohammed Siraj gave away five wides. On the fifth ball of the same over, the West Indies Cricket Team lost their sixth wicket as Chase (24 runs off 43 balls) was sent back through a caught-behind delivery.

After the skipper's departure, left-hand batter Khary Pierre came in the middle to bat. At the score of 144 in the 38th over, Pierre (11 runs from 34 balls) was dismissed by spinner Washington Sundar.

In the 39th over, the West Indies side touched the 150-run mark. In the same over, the team lost their eighth wicket as Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Greeves (32 runs in 48 balls) through a perfectly bowled yorker.

In the 41st over, Bumrah took one more wicket as he bowled the opponent batter Johann Layne (1). The last to come out to bat in the middle was left-hand batter Jayden Seales, who joined Warrican.

The visitors were bowled out for just 162 runs as wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav took the wicket of Warrican who scored eight runs before going back.

Earlier in the first session, West Indies skipper Roston Chase won the toss and elected to bat first.

Brief Scores: West Indies 162 all out (Justin Greeves 32, Shai Hope 26; Mohammed Siraj 4/40) vs India 218/3 (KL Rahul 100*, Shubman Gill 50; Roston Chase 2/37).