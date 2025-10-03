403
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Goes On Sale In India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, India, September 30, 2025: Samsung today announced that the recently-launched Galaxy S25 FE smartphone is available for customers in India starting today. Galaxy S25 FE plays an important role as a gateway into the broader Galaxy AI ecosystem, empowering more people to bring greater convenience and creativity into their everyday lives.
Galaxy S25 FE will be available through Samsung, Samsung Exclusive Stores, select Samsung authorized retail stores, and other online portals. As a limited period offer, customers purchasing the 256GB storage variant will get 512GB storage variant at no extra cost.
Customers can get INR 5000 cashback if the purchase is done using HDFC Bank debit or credit card. Additionally, customers buying Galaxy Buds3 FE with Galaxy S25 FE will get INR 4000 off on the former. Customers can also purchase a two-year screen protection pack at an introductory price of INR 4199. Those looking to buy the Galaxy S25 FE on EMIs can opt for up to 24 months no cost EMI.
Galaxy S25 FE comes with Gemini Live, which enables real-time visual conversations enhanced with multimodal AI, allowing the device to see what users see and making it easy to ask contextual questions. With Circle to Search with Google, gaming tips appear exactly when and where you need them. Just circle an item or challenge on screen to access tips and tactics - all in a floating view that keeps your gameplay uninterrupted. Galaxy S25 FE also brings powerful AI editing tools like Generative Edit and Instant Slow-mo.
A 4,900mAh battery and a more than 13% larger vapor chamber offers smooth, responsive performance with 45W wired charging support ensuring users can stay creative, entertained and connected while on the go. The 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate offers smooth, immersive visuals.
Galaxy S25 FE delivers a premium camera experience thanks to the ProVisual Engine's latest AI-powered features and an upgraded 12MP front camera that captures captivating selfies with improved clarity. It also elevates Galaxy's renowned Nightography; Low noise mode boosts the quality of night shots, while Super HDR in video showcases lifelike colors and contrast in every frame. Photo Assist enhances on-device editing with effortless precision, boosting user creativity and seamlessly bringing their visions to life.
Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP) creates encrypted, app-specific storage environments within the device's secure storage area, ensuring that each app can access only its own sensitive information. KEEP supports Galaxy's Personal Data Engine (PDE) to keep user data and preferences entirely on-device and secured by Knox Vault. Together, these solutions ensure fortified security and privacy in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. In addition, seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates ensures reliable and optimized performance that lasts longer.
