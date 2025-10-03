403
Pret A Boire Pours The Future Of Coffee At International Coffee Day In New Delhi
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 01, 2025: Pret a Boire, a fast emerging speciality coffee startup focusing on premium work places, will showcase its high-end offering, L'Orientalis Specialty Coffee, sourced from the cloud-kissed highlands of Northeast India, at the International Coffee Day celebrations on 1st October 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, organised by the Coffee Board of India.
Grown north of 23.5 degree latitude at altitudes of 800-1,800 metres, the beans develop a floral aroma, citrus top notes, and a lingering, wine-like finish. Handpicked by local communities, sun-dried on raised beds, and slow-roasted to preserve their unique flavour, each cup reflects heritage, craftsmanship, and precision. Every step of the process emphasises quality and attention to detail, ensuring that each brew delivers a distinct experience for coffee enthusiasts.
At the pavilion, guests will sip espresso with crema dense enough to hold a spoon, cappuccinos balanced with silken micro foam, and Americanos that showcase the bean's clarity all poured from premium vending machines, engineered to deliver barista perfection at the push of a button.
More than 400 delegates from European trade officials to Indian policymakers will gather to discuss sustainability, markets, and the next chapter of Indian coffee. For Pret a Boire, it's the perfect stage to say: the future of coffee is not just brewed, it is curated, crafted, and consciously sourced.
"International Coffee Day is an opportunity to celebrate the artistry and dedication behind every cup," said Deepak Panwar, CEO of WAE F&B. "Through Pret a Boire, we are bringing highland coffee to the forefront, offering a taste experience that combines craft, precision, and a deep respect for the origins of each bean. India has immense potential in the specialty coffee sector, and our goal is to not just serve coffee but to tell the story of its journey from highland farms to every cup."
Pret a Boire's participation underscores the brand's commitment to innovation, quality, and community-driven initiatives, positioning India as a significant player in the global specialty coffee landscape.
User :- Gati Agrawal
Email :[email protected]
