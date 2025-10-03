Azerbaijan Turns Investment Knob Up In Japan's Economy

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The volume of foreign direct investments (FDI) from Japan into the Azerbaijani economy stood at $108 million during the first six months of 2025.

The data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan shows that this figure went down by $16.2 million, or 13 percent, compared to the same period last year.

Over the reporting period, the share of investments from Japan in the total FDI in Azerbaijan was 3.4 percent.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan invested $7.8 million in Japan's economy over the first six months of the current year, which is $2.16 million or 38.1 percent more than in the same period last year.

The share of Azerbaijani investments in Japan in the total FDI was 0.6 percent.

In the first six months of 2024, the FDI volume from Japan to Azerbaijan amounted to $124 million, while investments from Azerbaijan to Japan totaled $5.68 million.

During the first half of the current year, the total volume of FDI in the Azerbaijani economy exceeded $3.2 billion, which is $244.3 million or 8.2 percent more compared to the same period in 2024.