Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani Currency To World Currency Rates For October 3

2025-10-03 02:05:25
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced the official exchange rates for October 3, Trend reports via CBA.

The official exchange rate of the US dollar against the manat remained unchanged at 1.7 manat.

The euro exchange rate against the manat grew to 1.9921 manat. One Turkish lira is worth 0.0408 manat, and 100 Russian rubles are worth 2.0614 manat.

Currencies

Code

Exchange rate

1 US dollar

USD

1.7

1 euro

EUR

1.9921

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1.1205

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

0.5592

1 Bulgarian Lev

BGN

1.0187

1 UAE dirham

AED

0.4628

100 South Korean won

KRW

0.1207

1 Czech koruna

CZK

0.082

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

0.2387

1 Danish krone

DKK

0.2668

1 Georgian lari

GEL

0.6246

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

0.2185

1 Indian rupee

INR

0.0192

1 British pound sterling

GBP

2.2841

10.000 Iranian rials

IRR

0.1807

1 Swedish krona

SEK

2.131

1 Swiss franc

CHF

0.5129

1 Israeli shekel

ILS

1.217

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

5.5572

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

0.3108

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

0.4664

1 Qatari rial

QAR

0.0195

1 Kyrgyz som

KGS

0.5117

100 Hungarian forints

HUF

0.1023

1 Moldovan leu

MDL

0.1701

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

0.0141

100 Uzbek som

UZS

0.6007

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

0.4678

1 Polish zloty

PLN

0.3917

1 Romanian leu

RON

2.0614

100 Russian rubles

RUB

0.017

1 Serbian dinar

RSD

1.3176

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

0.4533

1 Saudi rial

SAR

2.333

1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of the IMF)

XDR

0.0408

1 Turkish lira

TRY

0.4857

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

0.0414

1 Ukrainian hryvnia

UAH

1.1508

100 Japanese yen

JPY

0.9886

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

1.9921

