Invaders Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region With Drones At Night, Causing Fires In Dnipro
Last night, the enemy attacked the region with UAVs . There was a loud noise in Dnipro. Fires broke out in the city. Emergency services are putting out the fires.
Four private houses were damaged in one of the villages in the Dniprovskyi district.
A five-story building was damaged in the Shakhtarsk community in the Synelnykivskyi district. Its windows were smashed. In Mezhova, which the Russians targeted in the morning, a local resident's house caught fire.
The situation was also tense in the Nikopol district. The enemy struck the Marhanets community with an FPV drone and heavy artillery. The consequences are being investigated.
“The main thing is that there were no casualties anywhere,” Lysak noted.Read also: Russian forces shell Zelenivka in Kherson region, shell hits apartment building
According to the Air Force, defenders of the sky destroyed 13 enemy drones over Dnipropetrovsk region.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol and Synelnykivskyi districts of Dnipropetrovsk region on Thursday, October 2, causing damage.
