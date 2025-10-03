Bareilly Violence: Maulana Razvi Appeals For Peace Ahead Of Friday Prayers

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) Ahead of Friday prayers, Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, president of the All India Muslim Jamaat, issued a strong appeal to the public, particularly to members of the Muslim community, to maintain peace.

Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly witnessed a significant deployment of police forces, including Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Rapid Action Force (RAF), and intelligence personnel across sensitive areas of the city. The heightened security comes in the wake of previous unrest related to religious sentiments and calls for maintaining law and order.

"Today is Friday prayers, and unfortunately, the previous incident also happened on a Friday. I want to appeal to everyone, especially Muslims, that the city is peaceful and calm, with no disputes. It is important to maintain this because Bareilly is the cradle of the Ganga-Jamuni culture and civilisation. Anyone attempting to defame it should be stopped, and it is the responsibility of every individual," he said.

Friday prayers in the city's mosques are scheduled to be held at varying times starting from 1.00 p.m. onwards. Given the sensitivities around the day and the city's recent history, authorities are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring peace.

Maulana Razvi further urged worshippers to offer their prayers and return home immediately afterwards, avoiding any participation in crowds, processions, or protests.

"If any individual or organisation calls you, don't focus on that, focus on your work. If any people, even from outside Bareilly, say something to you that is disturbing, inform the police," he advised.

"Spread love for Prophet Muhammad, but don't use banners, slogans, or demonstrations. Refrain from such actions. Love should reside in the heart, not be displayed as a show," he added.

This appeal comes in the backdrop of tensions that erupted earlier in Bareilly over religious slogans and demonstrations linked to "I love Muhammad."

The incident had sparked unrest, leading to clashes and law enforcement intervention. Since then, authorities have remained alert to any signs of mobilisation or communal provocation.