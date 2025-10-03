$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024
Ama Samarasinghe

2025-10-03 12:05:20
  • Lecturer, Financial Planning and Tax, RMIT University
Dr Samarasinghe is a researcher and a lecturer at RMIT University. She finds the fields of finance and financial planning diverse and fascinating. As a researcher, with a focus on banking, corporate finance and real estate economics, current research topics have included exploring the interconnectedness between the banking sector and financial markets, exploring the role of macro factors such as media freedom, democracy, social capital, economic uncertainty on the banking sector and exploring the dynamics of the real estate markets across countries.

She is a passionate educator. She acknowledges that no single approach is the right one for every student, and prefers experimenting with different teaching strategies to enhance student's learning experience.

Experience
  • –present Lecturer, RMIT University
Education
  • 2022 Queensland University of Technology, PhD in Finance
Publications
  • 2021 An examination of the effect of stock market liquidity on bank market power, International Review of Financial Analysis
  • 2021 Stock Market Liquidity and Traditional Sources of Bank Business, Accounting and Finance
Grants and Contracts
  • 2021 Insights into the role of bank diversification in monetary poly transmission Role: Funding Source: AFAANZ (Accounting and Finance Association of Australia and New Zealand)
Professional Memberships
  • CIMA (Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, UK) Passed Finalist
  • Associate Fellow of the Higher Education Academy (UK)

Search