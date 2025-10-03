Ama Samarasinghe
-
Lecturer, Financial Planning and Tax,
RMIT University
Dr Samarasinghe is a researcher and a lecturer at RMIT University. She finds the fields of finance and financial planning diverse and fascinating. As a researcher, with a focus on banking, corporate finance and real estate economics, current research topics have included exploring the interconnectedness between the banking sector and financial markets, exploring the role of macro factors such as media freedom, democracy, social capital, economic uncertainty on the banking sector and exploring the dynamics of the real estate markets across countries.
She is a passionate educator. She acknowledges that no single approach is the right one for every student, and prefers experimenting with different teaching strategies to enhance student's learning experience.Experience
-
–present
Lecturer, RMIT University
-
2022
Queensland University of Technology, PhD in Finance
-
2021
An examination of the effect of stock market liquidity on bank market power, International Review of Financial Analysis
2021
Stock Market Liquidity and Traditional Sources of Bank Business, Accounting and Finance
-
2021
Insights into the role of bank diversification in monetary poly transmission
Role:
Funding Source:
AFAANZ (Accounting and Finance Association of Australia and New Zealand)
-
CIMA (Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, UK) Passed Finalist
Associate Fellow of the Higher Education Academy (UK)
