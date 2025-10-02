Quantum-Safe Secure Coding Tool Market Projected To Reach $4.19 Billion With 31.1% CAGR By 2029

EINPresswire/ -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Quantum-Safe Secure Coding Tool Market Through 2025?

The market for quantum-safe secure coding tools has seen explosive growth in the past few years. It is forecasted to surge from $1.08 billion in 2024 to $1.42 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.5%. The advancement during the historical period is largely due to the surge in cyber threats stemming from quantum computing, an increased demand for data protection, an uptick in government mandates around post-quantum cryptography, growing investment in quantum research, and heightened awareness around the vulnerabilities of encryption.

Expectations are high for substantial expansion in the quantum-safe secure coding tool market in the coming years. The market is projected to rise to $4.19 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.1%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period can be linked to the growing adoption of quantum-resistant algorithms, elevated investments in quantum-safe solutions, rise in the standardization of post-quantum cryptography, increased demand for secure devices, and heightened awareness of threats posed by quantum computing. The forecast period is also expected to witness major trends such as progress in post-quantum cryptography, innovation in secure coding structures, integration of quantum-safe key management, advancement in automatic vulnerability detection, and the development of advanced threat-resistant software.

Download a free sample of the quantum-safe secure coding tool market report:



What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Quantum-Safe Secure Coding Tool Market?

The growth of the quantum-safe secure coding tool market is projected to accelerate due to the increase in cybersecurity threats. Cybersecurity threats, whether intentional or inadvertent, can jeopardize, disrupt or unlawfully access computer systems, networks or digital information. A rise in these threats is largely attributed to the growing digitalization of services, which provides more entry points for hackers and harmful attacks as more online platforms and digital transactions are conducted. The quantum-safe secure coding tool bolsters cybersecurity defense by proactively spotting and rectifying susceptibilities that could be susceptible to both traditional and quantum-based attacks in the future. This ensures that software can withstand new threats while keeping data integrity, confidentiality, and trust in crucial systems intact. As an illustration, the Australian Signals Directorate, a government agency in Australia, reported receiving approximately 94,000 cybercrime reports to reportcyber during the 2022-23 fiscal year, up by 23% from the preceding year. This averages out to one report every six minutes in November 2023. Therefore, the rise in cybersecurity threats is contributing to the growing demand for quantum-safe secure coding tools.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Quantum-Safe Secure Coding Tool Market?

Major players in the Quantum-Safe Secure Coding Tool Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Google LLC

• Microsoft Corporation

• Intel Corporation

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Infineon Technologies AG

• SK Telecom Co. Ltd.

• Kudelski SA

• Carahsoft Technology Corp.

• LTIMindtree Limited

• ISARA Corporation

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Quantum-Safe Secure Coding Tool Sector?

Major firms active in the quantum-safe secure coding tool market are prioritizing the creation of innovative solutions like cryptographic asset discovery. The goal is to pinpoint vulnerabilities and guarantee alignment with future quantum-resistant encryption protocols. Cryptographic asset discovery essentially involves recognizing and documenting all cryptographic components used in systems and software, thereby enabling organizations to grasp their cryptographic environment, identify weak points, and map out their transition to quantum-safe encryption. For example, in May 2023, the US-based tech firm IBM Corporation presented its Quantum Safe package at the IBM Think 2023 conference. This is a toolkit designed to assist businesses in gearing up for a quantum-safe future. The package comprises of a quantum safe explorer, which scrutinizes source and object code to spot and document all cryptographic components, resulting in a detailed cryptographic bill of materials (CBOM). Consequently, businesses can fully comprehend where and how encryption is leveraged within their software infrastructures. The Quantum safe advisor tool enhances this understanding by assessing the cryptographic inventory to evaluate an organization's risk standpoint. It provides an all-encompassing outlook of potential weak points and offers guidance on prioritizing rectification activities. Lastly, quantum safe remediator aids in the rollout of top-notch rectification patterns, enabling organizations to test and automatically execute quantum-resistant encryption tactics. This reduces risk vulnerability and ensures adherence to emerging cryptographic norms.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Quantum-Safe Secure Coding Tool Market

The quantum-safe secure coding tool market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Healthcare, Government, Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunications, Defense, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Quantum Encryption Libraries, Quantum Key Management Tools, Post-Quantum Cryptography Software Development Kits (SDKs), Quantum-Resistant Algorithm Integration Tools

2) By Services: Consulting And Advisory Services, Implementation And Deployment Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Training And Certification Services

View the full quantum-safe secure coding tool market report:



Global Quantum-Safe Secure Coding Tool Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for quantum-safe secure coding tools. Asia-Pacific, however, is predicted to experience the most rapid growth in the forthcoming years. The report on the global quantum-safe secure coding tool market covers seven regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Quantum-Safe Secure Coding Tool Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Quantum Secure Communication Global Market Report 2025



Quantum Security Global Market Report 2025



Quantum Cryptography Global Market Report 2025



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: