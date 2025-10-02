Daven Electric Corp. Expands Presence With New Westchester Electrical Services

MENAFN - GetNews)



"At Daven Electric Corp., we're excited to bring our trusted electrical expertise to Westchester, NY - delivering safe, reliable, and high-quality solutions to power homes and businesses across the community."Daven Electric Corp. proudly expands its trusted electrical services to Westchester, NY. Residents and businesses now have access to expert repairs, installations, upgrades, smart home integrations, and 24/7 emergency support. With decades of experience and a strong commitment to safety and reliability, Daven Electric brings top-quality electrical solutions tailored to the growing needs of the Westchester community.

Westchester, NY - Daven Electric Corp. , one of New York's most trusted and experienced licensed electrical contractors, proudly announces the expansion of its comprehensive electrical services into Westchester County. Known for its commitment to safety, reliability, and expert workmanship, Daven Electric is bringing its highly skilled team and full range of electrical solutions to homeowners, businesses, and property managers throughout the region.

For decades, Daven Electric has provided exceptional service across New York City, Brooklyn, and Nassau County. With its new Westchester location at 14 Harwood Ct, Scarsdale, NY 10583, the company can now deliver faster response times, more convenient scheduling, and localized expertise to meet the growing demand for professional electrical work in the area.

Comprehensive Electrical Services for Homes and Businesses

The expansion gives Westchester residents and businesses direct access to Daven Electric's full-service capabilities, including:



Residential Electrical Repairs & Upgrades – From replacing outdated wiring to installing additional outlets and upgrading electrical panels, the company ensures every home is safe and efficient.

Commercial Electrical Installations – Offices, retail stores, and industrial facilities can rely on Daven Electric for tenant fit-outs, new construction wiring, lighting design, and ongoing maintenance.

Smart Home & Technology Integration – The company helps homeowners embrace modern living with smart lighting, security systems, and automation solutions.

EV Charger Installation – As electric vehicles become more popular, Daven Electric provides safe and reliable installation for residential and commercial EV charging stations.

Outdoor & Landscape Lighting – Enhance safety, security, and curb appeal with professional exterior lighting solutions.

Code Violation Corrections & Safety Inspections – The company ensures properties comply with electrical safety standards and resolves violations quickly. 24/7 Emergency Electrical Services – For power outages and urgent electrical issues, Daven Electric is available around the clock to keep homes and businesses safe.

A Reputation Built on Safety and Excellence

Daven Electric's move into Westchester comes from a commitment to serve more communities with reliable, high-quality electrical services. The company's licensed and insured electricians are trained to handle jobs of any size - from small household fixes to large-scale commercial projects.

“Our mission has always been to deliver safe, dependable, and high-quality electrical services to every customer,” said a spokesperson for Daven Electric Corp.“By expanding into Westchester, we're bringing our expertise closer to the residents and businesses that need reliable electrical solutions they can trust.”

The company prides itself on clear communication, fair pricing, and meticulous attention to detail. Every project is approached with a focus on safety and long-term performance, ensuring clients have peace of mind when it comes to their electrical systems.

Conveniently Located to Serve Westchester and Beyond

Daven Electric's new Westchester office in Scarsdale enables the team to respond quickly to calls throughout the county, including communities such as White Plains, Yonkers, New Rochelle, Rye, and Tarrytown. Combined with its Brooklyn headquarters at 4601c 1st Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11232, the company is strategically positioned to cover a wide service area with ease and efficiency.

As Westchester continues to grow and modernize, the need for skilled electricians who can deliver safe and innovative solutions is stronger than ever. Homeowners and businesses can now count on Daven Electric Corp for dependable service and cutting-edge solutions, reducing delays and eliminating the uncertainty of working with unfamiliar providers.

Why Westchester Homeowners and Businesses Choose Daven Electric

Westchester residents value quality, safety, and reliable service - and Daven Electric delivers on all three. The company's technicians are not only highly skilled but also customer-focused, ensuring each job is completed to the highest standard. Whether it's modernizing an older home, wiring a new retail space, or installing energy-efficient lighting, Daven Electric brings decades of experience and proven results to every project.

“We treat every job as if it's our own property,” added the spokesperson.“Our goal is to ensure safety, efficiency, and lasting performance while making the entire process seamless for our clients.”

Ready to Power Westchester Today

With this expansion, Daven Electric Corp. is officially open to serve the Westchester community, offering free consultations and no-obligation quotes for electrical projects of any size. Homeowners can rely on the company for upgrades, maintenance, and modern technology installations, while businesses benefit from professional, code-compliant electrical work that keeps operations running smoothly.

For urgent needs, Daven Electric's 24/7 emergency services provide fast and professional response when unexpected electrical issues arise.

About Daven Electric Corp.

Daven Electric Corp. is a fully licensed and insured electrical contracting firm serving New York City, Brooklyn, Nassau County, and now Westchester, NY. The company specializes in residential and commercial electrical services, including repairs, installations, upgrades, and emergency response. Daven Electric is committed to delivering safe, reliable, and innovative solutions backed by decades of expertise.