Nizhyn In Chernihiv Region In Blackout, Water Supply Limited To Twice Daily

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Nizhyn Mayor Oleksandr Kodola on Faceboo , according to Ukrinform.

He stated that starting October 6, all educational institutions will move to distance learning.

Kodola noted that all critical city infrastructure, including the water utility and medical facilities, continue to operate using alternative power sources.

Meanwhile, water supply in Nizhyn will follow a schedule: from 06:00 to 08:00 and from 18:00 to 21:00.

The mayor also announced the deployment of eight“points of invincibility.”

Additional power outages introduced inregion

As previously reported by Ukrinform, following a Russian drone strike on a critical infrastructure facility in Nizhyn, about 30,000 residents were left without electricity.