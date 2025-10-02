Nizhyn In Chernihiv Region In Blackout, Water Supply Limited To Twice Daily
He stated that starting October 6, all educational institutions will move to distance learning.
Kodola noted that all critical city infrastructure, including the water utility and medical facilities, continue to operate using alternative power sources.
Meanwhile, water supply in Nizhyn will follow a schedule: from 06:00 to 08:00 and from 18:00 to 21:00.
The mayor also announced the deployment of eight“points of invincibility.”Read also: Additional power outages introduced in Chernihiv region
As previously reported by Ukrinform, following a Russian drone strike on a critical infrastructure facility in Nizhyn, about 30,000 residents were left without electricity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Stonehaven Circle Marks 13Th Anniversary With Hadrian Colwyn Leading Calvio Ailegacyx Innovation
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- Dubai At The Centre Of Global Finance: Forex Expo 2025 Redefines The Trading Landscape
CommentsNo comment