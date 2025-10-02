Rockcliffe Labs Launches $75 Million Canadian Development Financing At $10 Per Share, Reflecting $300 Million Post-Money Valuation Executes License With A Canadian University For A Late-Stage Sepsis Biomarkerbased Program
|Holder / Group
|Shares (M)
|% Ownership
|Value ($M)
|Founders & Early Shareholders
|25.25
| 72.2%
|252.5
|Canadian University (equity under license)
|2.25
| 6.4%
|22.5
|New Canadian Investors (this Offering)
|7.50
| 21.4%
|75.0
Roadmap and Next Steps
Proceeds from the Offering will be allocated to: advancing the sepsis biomarker–based program to Phase 3 readiness in Canada; expanding regulatory engagement with Health Canada; building the infrastructure required to support clinical development and commercialization; and growing Rockcliffe Labs' venture creation platform to incorporate additional Canadian academic partnerships and pipeline assets.
About Rockcliffe Labs
Rockcliffe Labs Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology platform that creates ventures at the intersection of academic discovery and capital markets execution. By licensing breakthrough technologies from leading Canadian research institutions and providing the clinical, regulatory, and commercial frameworks to advance them, Rockcliffe Labs develops multi-asset pipelines across pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, and bio-based technologies.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding: the Offering (including its size, terms, and completion), the development timeline and clinical milestones for the sepsis biomarker–based program (including initiation of Phase 3), regulatory pathways, commercialization opportunities, and Rockcliffe Labs' platform strategy. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. Except as required by law, Rockcliffe Labs undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information.
No Offer or Solicitation (Canada)
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction. The Offering is being conducted exclusively in Canada pursuant to available prospectus exemptions under applicable Canadian securities laws. The securities described herein will not be offered or sold to the public, and any resale of such securities must be made in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.
Media & Investor Contacts
Rockcliffe Labs Inc. (Media)
Email: ...
Rockcliffe Labs Inc. (Investors)
Email: ...
