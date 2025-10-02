Global Ship Lease To Participate In Capital Link's 17Th Annual New York Maritime Forum
Institutional investors interested in scheduling a meeting with Global Ship Lease management at the New York Maritime Forum may contact the event organizer, Capital Link, at ... or submit their request here .
Global Ship Lease Presentations:
- Mr. Thomas Lister, Chief Executive Officer, will speak on the Container Shipping Sector panel at 9:50 – 10:25 AM ET. Mr. George Youroukos, Executive Chairman, will speak on the Capital Markets panel at 11:35 – 12:15 PM ET.
Registration for institutional investors is complimentary. Learn more and register here →
About Global Ship Lease
Global Ship Lease is a leading independent owner of containerships with a diversified fleet of mid-sized and smaller containerships. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under fixed-rate charters to top tier container liner companies. It was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in August 2008.
Our fleet of 69 vessels as of June 30, 2025 had an average age weighted by TEU capacity of 17.7 years. 39 ships are wide-beam Post-Panamax.
As of June 30, 2025, the average remaining term of the Company's charters, to the mid-point of redelivery, including options under the Company's control and other than if a redelivery notice has been received, was 2.1 years on a TEU-weighted basis. Contracted revenue on the same basis was $1.73 billion. Contracted revenue was $2.23 billion, including options under charterers' control and with latest redelivery date, representing a weighted average remaining term of 2.8 years.
Investor and Media Contact:
IGB Group
Bryan Degnan
646-673-9701
or
Leon Berman
212-477-8438
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Stonehaven Circle Marks 13Th Anniversary With Hadrian Colwyn Leading Calvio Ailegacyx Innovation
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- Dubai At The Centre Of Global Finance: Forex Expo 2025 Redefines The Trading Landscape
CommentsNo comment