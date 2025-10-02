Rigetti Computing Shares Hit Record High As Quantum Hype Builds

Shares of Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) surged more than 14% by mid-morning on Thursday, reaching a record high of $35.81 as momentum around quantum computing stocks continues to accelerate.

Advancements in both quantum hardware and software, along with efforts to build more powerful quantum machines, are drawing increased investment into the quantum computing sector.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Rigetti Computing stock shifted to 'neutral' from 'bullish' territory the previous day. Message volume changed to 'normal' from 'high' levels in 24 hours.

RGTI's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:40 a.m. ET on Oct. 2, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The stock saw a 2,466% explosion in user message count over the last month. Bullish Stocktwits users sounded optimistic about the company.

On September 30, Rigetti secured purchase orders worth about $5.7 million for two of its 9‐qubit Novera quantum computing systems, aiming to deliver them in the first half of 2026.

Each system supports future upgrades to more qubits. Novera's design allows the systems to scale as customers' needs evolve. Rigetti manufactures its Novera QPUs at Fab‐1, a vertically integrated quantum fabrication facility. The company claims this integrated setup helps ensure consistency, reliability, and tighter control over supply chains.

Similarly, on September 18, the firm secured a $5.8 million contract from the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to lead advancements in superconducting quantum networking.

In July, the company's 36-qubit quantum system achieved 99.5% accuracy in key operations, a critical step toward its goal of developing a 100+ qubit chiplet-based system by late 2025.

Rigetti Computing's stock has gained 127% in 2025 and over 4,457% in the last 12 months.

